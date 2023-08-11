10 Apps Every iPhone User Should Consider Uninstalling

With the storage on iPhone models now going as high as an entire terabyte, it's easier than ever to hoard apps on your phone. The practice of cleaning your phone out of all the unnecessary, or sometimes harmful, baggage has itself become unnecessary with the ever-growing size of an iPhone's storage.

One great way to keep up with any possible apps you really don't need anymore is to go into your iPhone's settings and navigate to General and then iPhone Storage. In that menu, you can view the apps you have installed alongside the last time you used them and how much space it is taking up.

However, there are undisputable benefits to getting rid of apps. Be it an issue with the app itself that could be compromising your data and privacy, or just an oft-unused app leeching away at your battery life, there are plenty of apps on your iPhone that it might be time to take a second glance at.