Facebook Could Be Messing With Your Phone. Here's What We Know

Former Meta data scientist George Hayward has accused the social media giant of engaging in a practice known as "negative testing," claiming that it can drain a user's phone battery for its own purposes without the user's knowledge. The news surfaced in the form of a lawsuit filed by Hayward against the company, though the suit has since been withdrawn due to an arbitration clause in his employment contract.

According to SmartBear, a company that creates tools for software developers, negative testing is a type of testing that aims to ensure a product can handle times when things aren't going as expected — for example, when a user does something contrary to how an app is supposed to be used. The idea is to figure out where a product's "weak points" lie in order to address them, among other things, the company explains.

In his allegations against the company, Hayward said that Meta can (and supposedly does) engage in negative testing that results in running down a user's phone battery without their knowledge in pursuit of potential problems that may impact users. According to his LinkedIn profile, Hayward began working as a data scientist for Meta in October 2019 and was promoted to the role of a senior data scientist in February 2021. He appears to have remained with the company until November 2022.