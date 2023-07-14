Threads Engagement Reportedly Stumbles After Impressive Start

Threads, the Twitter rival spun off from Instagram, was one of the fastest apps to clock 100 million users, achieving the milestone within a week of its launch. But it appears that interest in the app has declined, and the meteoric rise has plateaued.

Citing data compiled by app analytics platform SensorTower, CNBC reports that daily active users dropped about 20% within five days. SimilarWeb, a reliable website traffic analytics platform, told CNBC that the number of daily active users on Threads witnessed a 25% decline between its peak on July 7 and July 10.

The decline in daily active user count is not unprecedented. Following the launch, multiple analysts predicted that the explosive growth would halt soon. That's primarily because a healthy number of users signing up are eager to get a taste of what Threads offers.

Converting those early adopters into long-term users won't be easy, even though Instagram is a one-click port to Threads for its nearly two-billion-strong global audience. Then there is the question of features — there aren't many that could distinguish it from Twitter at a functionally meaningful scale.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri has promised that work is underway on adding more features. But right now, the biggest draw of Threads is essentially a Twitter experience without any of Musk's controversial product decisions.