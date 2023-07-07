Threads Is Working On A Chronological Feed

Threads, Meta's newly-released companion app to Instagram, is already doing some impressive numbers — and drawing the ire of Twitter owner Elon Musk for allegedly duping his site's design. Much like other major social media platforms, Threads utilizes a feed of content pulled by the platform's algorithm, including both recent posts from accounts that you've followed, and posts that have been determined to be similar or relevant to your interests depending on what you've previously interacted with. While it's an industry-standard format, it is a bit of a messy one, but apparently, it won't be the only available feed forever.

Yesterday, former Twitter head Jack Dorsey and Musk made a series of tweets on the platform related to Threads. A Twitter engineer named @enriquebrgn wrote, "No following tab on Threads? Uninstalled." Dorsey and Musk followed up and replied to the tweet criticizing the lack of a chronological feed. "Not surprising they've never given people the choice to remove the algorithm," Dorsey said. "Look at Instagram." Musk chimed in after him, claiming that a home feed with content determined solely by an algorithm means "manipulation" of that feed would be easy on Instagram's part.

In response to these comments, Instagram head Adam Mosseri posted on Threads, "If anyone was asking, both Instagram and Facebook have chronological feeds options, so yes, we're going to bring one to Threads too."