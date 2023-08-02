Elon Musk's X Now Letting Twitter Blue Subscribers Hide Their Checkmarks

Twitter's rebranding to "X" is in full swing. Only a few days after announcing the X logo, Elon Musk plastered a new X sign on the Twitter office building that went down as fast as it went up, and sued a nonprofit researching hate speech on the platform. Meanwhile, there was also a user function X Corp. silently added to the platform that concerns the controversial blue checkmark.

The Twitter blue checkmark has a long history, and it was first added back in 2009 to authenticate well-known figures and celebrities on the platform to combat impersonation. However, Musk announced that he had another idea for the blue checkmark when he took over the company. In what Musk claimed was an effort to make Twitter more profitable, he fired most of his staff, stripped all celebrities of their blue checkmark, and introduced a paid subscription service for the symbol.

In an unexpected move, Twitter now lets users hide their blue checkmarks. Many already suspect why this feature was added, and it's become a joke to some.