Elon Musk's 'X' Sign On Twitter HQ Is Coming Down As Fast As It Went Up

After both a residential and social media controversy, the newly-installed X sign on top of Twitter's headquarters has been taken down. ABC7 confirmed that contractors have been spotted removing the sign as well as a vertical, non-flashing version previously installed on the side of the building. X Corp., nor founder and X owner Elon Musk, has not commented on the removals, but it has been revealed that the signs were erected without the proper permits, according to a San Francisco Department of Building Inspection complaint. What's more is that city building inspector Mauricio Hernandez writes in the complaint that he was denied access to the building for further investigation.

"Spoke with [Twitter] representatives and Building maintenance engineer representatives," wrote Hernandez. "[Twitter] representative [declines] to provide access but did explain that the structure is a temporary lighted sign for an event."

However, that didn't seem to be the case when it was first erected. The sign caused major controversy when a video of the new sign flashing brightly was posted on social media. It caused even more of a stir when a tenant of its neighboring apartment complex posted a video on how it is shining and strobing directly into residential homes.