Twitter HQ's New Insanely Bright X Sign Spurs Investigation

Elon Musk's bid to rebrand Twitter into X isn't going well, to put it mildly. In the days since the company started painting over the iconic blue bird logo with its new X insignia — including everywhere from the office space to its mobile apps and website — hurdles have repeatedly surfaced. The latest one comes in the form of a district investigation over the installation of a giant strobing X sign allegedly without proper permits.

A complaint filed with the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection notes that it is investigating a case of a "structure on [the] roof without [a] permit." It claims that officials tried to gain access to the Twitter headquarters building twice, but they were reportedly denied each time. One of the comments on the official complaint states that an X representative refused to "provide access but did explain that the structure is a temporary lighted sign for an event."

Notably, the district administration isn't the only entity vexed by Twitter's over-the-top branding shenanigans. Journalist Christopher J. Beale, who lives right across from Twitter's headquarters, shared a short clip of the X sign's blindingly bright light strobing and illuminating the view from his apartment. Some X users have started joking that the strobing effect is sharing a message in Morse code.