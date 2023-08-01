Elon Musk's X Makes Good On Its Threat, Sues Nonprofit Over Hate Speech Allegations

For years the nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has researched and reported on hate speech and misinformation online to stop its spread among social media sites such as X, formerly known as Twitter. The research company found that over the past year, hate speech has skyrocketed on the X platform after Musk took over and subsequently reinstated previously banned accounts and loosened up the site's rules. Independent researchers at the nonprofit speculated that Musk lets hate speech fester on the site because it brings in substantial money from advertisers. Regardless, the CCDH has continued to monitor the platform and posts its findings, all of which have been critical of Musk's handling of harmful content on the site.

As what many saw as retaliation against the nonprofit, X Corp. threatened to take legal action against the research company earlier this week. The company argued that the nonprofit falsely targeted and attacked the social media platform. Today, we found this was no empty threat, as documents reveal that Musk's legal team has filed suit against the CCDH. Its accusations, however, have onlookers raising their eyebrows.

In its response, the CCDH stated that it is not taking this lying down. It also had some harsh words to say about Musk.