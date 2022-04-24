Apple App Store Has Started Pruning Outdated Apps

It seems app stores are cracking down on apps that may have been abandoned, doing so in the name of providing a better experience for users. Google recently announced that it will require apps on its Play Store to adopt the semi-latest versions of Android or risk being booted out. Apple is apparently doing the same for the App Store, but it's casting an even wider net. In addition to removing broken and wayward apps, Apple is warning developers that apps that haven't been updated in a very long time will receive similar treatment regardless of whether they comply with App Store rules and still work as intended.

Apple already has pretty stringent rules when it comes to publishing apps on the App Store and maintaining their validity after every update has been submitted. Now it's making a new one, explaining that an app should be updated regularly or it will be removed from the App Store (via Apple). The company doesn't say why it's adding this requirement, especially for apps that are still in good working condition, aside from ensuring they offer a better user experience. It's possible that Apple may assume an outdated app has bugs that could present problems for users even if there aren't any bug reports. The app or game may also be based on an older version of iOS or macOS that could have unpatched security holes, leaving them vulnerable to attackers even if the app is running on the latest version of the OS.