Google Play Store Will Hide Outdated Apps In The Name Of Security

Although it has millions of apps in its library, the Google Play Store is not something that even Android users would consider a shining example of a mobile marketplace. A good number of these apps are blatant clones of popular games, while some seem to simply offer crude functionality for the sake of having an app uploaded to the store. There are, of course, also quite a number of potentially harmful apps or PHAs that get through the cracks of Google's AI-powered security system. There are apps that do offer a decent set of features and are totally innocent, but that have been abandoned by their developers for whatever reason.

Google apparently sees these outdated apps as security nightmares waiting to happen, so it will soon be hiding them from view without actually removing their listings. Fortunately, there's no reason to panic immediately, especially if developers take action now before Google completely closes the doors on these apps.

Every new Android release raises what developers call the API level, a number that correlates to the state of the Android platform for that release. New API levels naturally bring additional features and bug fixes, but they might also drop previously existing features from time to time. Google recommends that developers target a minimum API level that advances every release. Any app that falls behind that recommendation is considered outdated.

Starting November 1, 2022, Google will enforce a policy that will prevent an outdated app from being discovered through search and installed by new users who have previously installed the product. The policy specifically defines outdated apps as ones that target an API level within two years of the latest major Android release. When that policy goes into effect later this year, Android 13 will have already been released, so only apps that target Android 10 or 11 and above will meet those requirements. Every year, those numbers move forward, so it means developers will be forced to update their apps every year if they only target the bare minimum requirement.