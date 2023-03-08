Smartphones To Buy If You're Tired Of Apple

While Apple iPhones tend to be lavish in price, the Google Pixel 6a offers impressive features at just $299. Available in Sage, Chalk, and Charcoal, the Pixel 6a is ready to impress with its 6.1-inch FHD OLED display that emits crisp visuals that are warm and colorful.

Some of the standout specifications include 128GB of storage, 6GB of RAM, and a dual rear camera system. The dual rear camera has a 12.2 MP wide lens and a 12 MP ultrawide lens that can capture detailed photos during the day, and vibrant pictures in the evening using Night Sight. Additionally, there's a front-facing 8 MP camera, and video quality can go as high as 1080p at 240 fps to 4K at 60 fps.

Under the hood, the Pixel 6a runs on the Google Tensor processor, which is a custom chip that is not only fast but also intelligent. Using machine learning, the Pixel 6a can learn your habits, swiftly respond to your needs, translate languages in real time, and save power for improved battery life. The Pixel 6a should therefore have no problem getting you through the day on a single charge, as the adaptive system powers your favorite apps while closing the ones you rarely use.

Extra features worth noting are the inclusion of both a fingerprint unlock option and the built-in Titan M2 chip which add an extra layer of security. The Google 6a also supports 5G and comes with an IP67 rating so you can take it practically anywhere. If you're on a budget, the Google Pixel 6a should be a serious consideration.