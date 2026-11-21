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Being a handyman isn't easy. They often fix all sorts of things in a house, including plumbing, electrical, small- to medium-sized home improvement tasks, and other repairs and maintenance. The good news is that because a handyman basically does everything, they're pretty easy to shop for, since virtually all tools across trades can apply to a handyman, depending on what they have and what they handle. Taking inventory of their toolbox shows what they might need.

A neat handyman gift is a mini tool. They're like normal tools, but smaller. These are cool because houses have lots of tiny spaces, and handymen handle a lot of different things. Small tools are easier to carry than full-sized tools, and they fit in those tight spaces. Tool storage is chock full of these kinds of tools, and they're available at every online and brick-and-mortar retailer you can think of. So, if you're considering buying the handyman in your life some cool mini tools, we have a few suggestions you might like.