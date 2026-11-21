14 Mini Tools That Make Great Gifts For A Handyman
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Being a handyman isn't easy. They often fix all sorts of things in a house, including plumbing, electrical, small- to medium-sized home improvement tasks, and other repairs and maintenance. The good news is that because a handyman basically does everything, they're pretty easy to shop for, since virtually all tools across trades can apply to a handyman, depending on what they have and what they handle. Taking inventory of their toolbox shows what they might need.
A neat handyman gift is a mini tool. They're like normal tools, but smaller. These are cool because houses have lots of tiny spaces, and handymen handle a lot of different things. Small tools are easier to carry than full-sized tools, and they fit in those tight spaces. Tool storage is chock full of these kinds of tools, and they're available at every online and brick-and-mortar retailer you can think of. So, if you're considering buying the handyman in your life some cool mini tools, we have a few suggestions you might like.
Leatherman Wave Plus
Leatherman has made quite a name for itself in the multi-tool trade, and it's easy to see why. They're small enough to fit in your pocket but pack over a dozen tools that are easy to access with a flick of the wrist. The Leatherman Wave Plus is a solid starting point for a handyman's multi-tool. It features 18 tools, Leatherman's excellent 25-year warranty, and a healthy selection of replacement parts to make it easier to repair. That's a good start.
The tools included are pliers, scissors, a wire stripper, a saw, a file, a blade, a screwdriver with a changeable bit, a bottle opener, and about 10 other gizmos. It probably isn't the best option for medium-sized tasks, but tightening the occasional screw, stripping a wire or two, or sanding down a dowel is right up this tool's alley, making it a good everyday carry solution. Other Leatherman multi-tools are on the market, but the Wave Plus is an excellent starting point that should last a long time.
Knipex Pliers Wrench XS
The Knipex pliers wrench is a special tool. It's high-quality and used by professionals and DIYers alike. The full-size variants have a 4.9 rating on Amazon with over 2,000 reviews, but the brand also makes smaller versions. One example is the Knipex Pliers Wrench XS, an extra-small variant of its famous pliers wrench that is a scant 100mm long, or just under four inches. It is made for tight spaces where a full-size wrench won't fit, yet is still strong enough to grip and loosen or tighten a nut or bolt.
Like its full-sized brethren, the Pliers Wrench XS is an adjustable wrench with a maximum jaw capacity of 21mm, which is just under an inch. It's not meant for heavy-duty work, but for smaller tasks. Knipex also makes a five-inch variant of its pliers wrench if you want something slightly bigger. The five-inch version also has red grips, while the XS model does not. Both come with Knipex's lifetime warranty.
Milwaukee 6-in-1 Compact Multi-Bit Screwdriver
Full-size screwdrivers are essential tools for a handyman and have a place in the old toolbox. However, not every job needs a full-size screwdriver, and space can be tight, whether on the tool belt or in the work area. That's where a stubby screwdriver comes in. The Milwaukee 6-in-1 Multi-Bit Screwdriver is as good as anything on the market. It measures a scant three inches and has a removable bit, so you can swap out tools. You can carry this thing and its bits in your pants pocket.
The screwdriver comes with two Phillips and two slotted heads, plus two commonly sized nut drivers. That makes it one of the more basic options, but it's rare for a household chore to require anything other than a Phillips or slotted screwdriver. That said, if this one isn't for you, every hardware store in America sells something like this, and Milwaukee also pairs its stubby screwdriver with a full-size one if you want both.
Wera Tool-Check Plus Tool Set
Tool companies can be quite clever when the occasion calls for it, and the Wera Tool-Check Plus Tool Set is a great example. This mini toolkit includes screwdriver bits and sockets, plus a ratchet and a screwdriver handle to hold the bits. Everything fits in a housing small enough to carry in your hand or pocket. The tools are easy to retrieve, and the case folds out for better access. It fits well in a tool belt, since you can do quite a lot with it.
Overall, this tool includes seven sockets and over two dozen screwdriver bits, including Phillips, slotted, star, and a few others. It also includes a nut driver adapter, so you can use the sockets with the screwdriver handle or the ratchet. Since handymen handle smaller tasks around a client's home, these tools should fit the bill. Although the sockets are metric and U.S. homes tend to use SAE, the sizes should still be close enough.
U.S. General Magnetic Parts Dish
Magnetic parts dishes are one of the most underrated tools. Lots of people own them, but when you're putting together a good home toolkit, you rarely see a parts dish mentioned, even though it's cheap and universally useful. The U.S. General 6-inch Magnetic Parts Holder from Harbor Freight is a great choice. It comes in six colors. Since I own one, I can attest that the magnet strength is excellent and, best of all, it costs less than $10. If that's still too much, Harbor Freight also sells the Pittsburgh 4-inch Magnetic Parts Holder for $3.
As a homeowner and DIYer, I do a lot of my own home maintenance, and I carry a parts dish with me whenever I work on stuff. It holds screws, nuts, bolts, and washers in place while also keeping hold of my smaller tools if I need them. Most handymen probably have one, but for less than $10, they could have two, and I haven't met anyone who's mad about owning two magnetic parts holders.
U.S. General Mini Toolbox
Toolboxes are extremely important for proper tool storage and retrieval. A handyman likely already has tool storage, so a good idea is to augment it with something a little smaller. The U.S. General Mini Toolbox at Harbor Freight is a good option. It's a tiny toolbox with two drawers and a top that opens into a third storage space. You can reasonably store anything in here from paper and pencils to nuts and bolts or other small tools. Home Depot's Husky brand has one too, and Lowe's has one with its Kobalt brand.
It doesn't matter which one you buy; they all have virtually the same utility, so it's mostly a matter of taste. The U.S. General variant is the original, while Husky added a carrying handle, and Kobalt has the most storage. They also come in all sorts of colors, with new ones coming out all the time. I own a U.S. General and a Kobalt, and I use them to store extra tools, nuts, and bolts.
A Pick and Hook Set from Harbor Freight
A decent hook-and-pick set has many uses. You can use them to retrieve lost items in tight spots, pop off O-rings and gaskets, pry staples out of wood, and even unsnap tiny connectors your hands struggle with. Hook and pick sets are available everywhere, but Harbor Freight sells a few sets. The Pittsburgh Mini Pick and Hook Set is literally $1, making it a great stocking stuffer. There's also the Pittsburgh 7-piece Pick and Hook Set for $12, plus a slightly upscale Icon Mini Soft-Grip Pick and Hook Set for $22.
All three options come with Harbor Freight's lifetime warranty. The four-piece sets are good enough for most stuff, and the seven-piece sets add a little extra functionality if you need it. These make decent stocking stuffers because none are terribly expensive, and since they all come with the lifetime warranty, they're easy to replace if they break; plus, they're nice to have when the occasion calls for it.
Olight iMini 2 Flashlight
Work lighting is always important. Houses have plenty of dark corners and spaces that are much easier to work in with a flashlight. Work lights usually come in all sorts of sizes, so if you're looking for a pocket-sized light, the Olight iMini 2 flashlight is a good place to start. It fits easily on a keychain and recharges over USB. It attaches to its charging port with a magnet, so you can pop it off and stick it to a metal surface for hands-free lighting. It's small enough to fit easily in the palm of your hand.
It's not the brightest light in the world at around 50 lumens. However, that should be more than good enough to peer under a sink or into a vent to find an obstruction. The flashlight comes in six colors, including some bright ones that help keep the iMini 2 from getting lost if dropped. The battery fully charges in about 60 minutes, and each charge lasts about 60 minutes, making it ideal for quick chores rather than longer use.
Craftsman Keychain Tape Measure
Everyone should keep a tape measure in their toolkit, especially handymen, who often hang pictures or install cabinet doors where accurate measurements matter. Tape measures aren't terribly big, and there are tons on the market to choose from. However, if you're leaning into the mini-tool gift idea, the Craftsman Keychain Tape Measure is the smallest one we could find that's still easy to carry and functional day to day.
This little guy comes with six feet of tape, which should be enough for small tasks like measuring pipe for a plumbing fix or measuring to hang a picture. I own one of these, and it fits in the palm of your hand and clips easily onto a keyring, making it easy to carry everywhere. A full-size tape measure is definitely better, but you don't always need one, and this one can handle plenty of tasks. Plus, Craftsman sells this for $6, and it often goes on sale for under $4, making it an excellent stocking stuffer.
DeWalt FlexDrive ¼-inch Cordless Screwdriver
A cordless drill is an excellent investment that many handymen use regularly. That is good advice, but cordless drills can be bulky, and sometimes the job calls for a smaller tool. That's where electric screwdrivers come in. They're getting increasingly popular, and most major brands supply one. A good middle-of-the-road option is the DeWalt FlexDrive Cordless Screwdriver. You can find it at Lowe's and other retail stores for just under $100. It handles many of the same tasks as a cordless drill but is much smaller and easier to hold.
The DeWalt FlexDrive Cordless Screwdriver comes with its own bit set, battery, and charger, so one purchase gives you everything you need to get started. You can hold it in your hand and it's only a bit thicker than a regular screwdriver, and the interchangeable bits make it so you don't have to carry a whole set of screwdrivers with you. This is perfect for small and medium household repairs and improvements, which is exactly what handymen do.
Dremel 8250 Rotary Tool
If we're being honest, it's not a ridiculous thought to consider a Dremel rotary tool the handyman of power tools. Rotary tools handle all sorts of small and medium tasks, just like handymen do, and not having one around usually makes tasks more difficult. There are many rotary tool brands to choose from, but Dremel is always a safe bet, so the Dremel 8250 and Dremel 4300 are two good options. The former is cordless, while the latter is corded, so you can pick your poison; both are at the top of their respective product lineups. For handyman work, cordless is probably the better choice.
No matter which you choose, Dremel includes a bunch of bits with your purchase, including sanding discs, cutters, and more. The bits are largely interchangeable across rotary tools, so you can find massive accessory kits online to increase your rotary tool's functionality. It's hard to justify a rotary tool as a must-have purchase, but given the nature of handyman work, it is a must-have tool.
Victorinox Spirit X
When it comes to multi-tools, Leatherman is an easy recommendation because many people have heard of the brand, but other multi-tool brands are popular too, including Victorinox. Victorinox made the original Swiss Army Knife and has since expanded its operations into other types of multi-tools. The Victorinox Spirit X is one such example. It's a little pricey at $145, but it comes with two dozen functions and a spiffy leather carrying case with a belt loop, making it easy for a handyman to carry.
The two dozen functions include pliers, a wire stripper, scissors, a knife, a saw, a file, and individual slotted and Phillips screwdrivers, among many other things. It's made entirely out of stainless steel, so while it'll get scuffed over time, it shouldn't break with normal usage. It also comes with a lifetime warranty, which is slightly better than Leatherman's 25-year warranty. Caring for the tool is also part of the process, so if your handyman already has one of these, this Kurobara Japanese Camellia Oil will help keep it in tip-top shape.
Klein Tools Mini Ratchet Set
Klein Tools is best known for its massive selection of tools for electricians, but it also makes tools for DIYers, handymen, and other work. A good example of this is the Klein Tools Mini Ratchet Set. It is similar in usefulness to the Knipex Pliers Wrench XS or the Milwaukee Stubby Screwdriver because it's easy to carry and fits in tight spaces where full-size tools may not be as convenient. It costs $17 on Amazon, making it a decent stocking stuffer, and it has a decent warranty.
The ratchet set includes the ratchet and a small selection of screwdriver bits. One bit is a ratchet connector that lets you connect sockets, giving this little tool plenty of usability. The hole is meant for a finger, letting you loop your finger in and turn it in a tight space. The entire thing is a little over four inches long and features a 72-tooth ratchet head with a five-degree swing, specifically for tight spaces. It's probably the smallest ratchet you can buy from a reputable brand.
Ryobi 12V Cordless Pruning Saw
Handymen also typically work outside and will do yard maintenance for their clients. Virtually all yard tools are pretty big, with only a few exceptions, including the Ryobi 12V 6-inch Cordless Pruning Saw. This handheld pruning saw can cut through a lot of stuff, including bushes, small tree branches, and more.
Ryobi says that this tool can make about 30 cuts per charge and includes an internal 12V rechargeable battery. That means you can buy it, charge it, and use it without buying anything else. It also sits outside of Ryobi's 18V ONE+ and 40V lawn tool options, so you don't need to own those to justify buying this. It's not nearly as powerful as its full-size brethren, but handymen specialize in smaller jobs, and this little saw does exactly that.
How we chose these products
First, we wanted to show a list of smaller tools that make good gifts for a handyman, so, of course, all the tools listed above are small. From there, we used a mixture of customer reviews, professional reviews, and personal experience to pick each item. We tried to avoid Amazon drop shippers and other anonymous tool brands, so every product above comes from a tried-and-true tool maker.
I also personally own multiple tools on the list above, or at least some variant of them. For instance, I have a Bauer keychain tape measure, the Victorinox Spirit X, a couple of the mini toolboxes, a stubby screwdriver, and a magnetic parts dish, so while I am not personally a handyman, I can at least speak to the quality and usefulness of those tools.