11 Of The Best Mini Tools & Compact Products You Can Buy From Tractor Supply In 2026
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The miniature tool is a neat addition to any garage. Often dismissed as a gimmick, smaller gear can be overlooked, but these pieces of equipment and other scaled-down accessories (and much more) often hold a special place in their owners' hearts. Compact equipment is great for handling installation tasks in areas that feature a tight squeeze. Smaller ratchet handles or one of the many lightweight drills on the market make building furniture easier, and the same basic premise holds true for numerous other pieces of gear you might consider using in a scaled-down format, too.
Tractor Supply Co. carries a wide selection of compact equipment, including small-scale vehicles that are great for hauling stuff or going on a little joyride around the neighborhood or in nearby fields. The outlet offers broad coverage across job types for smaller tools and equipment, and these finds can be a major benefit to your collection for a variety of reasons. Each is also highly rated, making it an even better addition to your home.
Wiha Tools 65-Piece Master Technician's Ratchet and MicroBits Set
Wiha is a solid tool brand, ranking among the best from Germany. The toolmaker specializes in pliers and other small hand tools, and the Wiha Tools 65-Piece Master Technician's Ratchet and MicroBits Set is a great example of its build quality and versatility. The set comes in a compact storage box with an identification card attached to the top segment for easy organization. It's available for $88, down from a regular price of $98. It's also only available online, but at $88, it's above the $49 threshold for free shipping, so that shouldn't be a major worry.
The set includes a 72-tooth mini ratchet, delivering a 5-degree arc swing that rivals standard ratchets in performance. It's crucial to remember that the tiny lever arm won't be able to match the natural level of torque you can create with a more substantial tool. The set includes a ¼-inch to 4mm adapter, a micro bit extension, and a miniaturized nut driver. The range of bits that come with the kit is primarily specialty fastener turners, allowing you to handle security screws and other finicky fasteners. The kit also includes precision bits, including tiny 0.8mm flathead and #000 Phillips head bits. This kit is a great addition to a basic repair tool set to keep under the sink or on a closet shelf. Tackling odd screws is commonplace in homes with small children, mainly when performing battery swaps, and it's equally important for handling specialty needs like moving security system components while painting.
Shop Fox D2260A Mini Mobile Base
Mobility and adjustability are crucial in any home workshop setting, but they're particularly valuable for those who suffer from a lack of expansive space. If you're operating a hobby wood shop in a corner of your garage or operating in a shed in the backyard, the ability to adjust your equipment or easily remove pieces to facilitate swing space or free movement while making cuts or performing a glue-up is paramount. The Shop Fox D2260A Mini Mobile Base ($120 at Tractor Supply) is a big help in making this versatility a reality.
It's a mini option, but the small footprint really doesn't mess around. The base features two swiveling and two fixed casters, weighs approximately 32 pounds, and supports a 1,000-pound load. The base stands just under 4 inches tall with an adjustable size ranging from 10 ½-by-14 ½ inches to 17 ½-by-21 ½ inches. The base is strong enough to support most types of shop gear you might use in your working environment. It features an outrigger design that lets the casters sit as close to the floor as possible without sacrificing mobility. The unit is made of steel and features a black exterior coating for a neat finish and added durability on a piece of gear that is sure to take some punishment.
SOG 2.75-Inch Voodoo Hawk Mini Satin Throwing Hawk Knife
A bit of fun and excitement for throwing at targets in the backyard, the SOG 2.75-Inch Voodoo Hawk Mini Satin Throwing Hawk Knife is a scaled-down variant of the full-sized, standard model from the brand. It's listed for $65 and offers a versatile crossover between a unique hand tool that can help elevate outdoor game settings and a valuable addition for your outdoor pursuits. In fact, the piece of equipment sits alongside some other unusual gadgets and gear that can be great for camping or hiking. The tool features an extended cutting head and a back spike for chopping kindling or digging in compacted soil while out on the trail. It also has a glass-reinforced nylon handle with a metal pommel cap.
The hawk knife is built from stainless steel and comes with a nylon sheath to keep the blade and its operator safe while not in use. The tool measures 12 ½ inches in length, delivering plenty of balance to act as a multifunctional resource in a wide variety of use cases.
Bosch Theo Klein Kids' Drill Set
Not all miniaturized products have to serve a purely functional purpose, and the Bosch Theo Klein Kids' Drill Set is a perfect example. Priced at $20 and squarely outside the traditional tool space, this product is a small 'drill,' but it won't help you create holes or secure workpieces. The set is a replica toy model of a standard Bosch drill. Considering the brand's prominence among the major tool companies that most tool users will know well, the kids' replica can make for a fun addition in homes with children. If you're a Bosch tool user yourself, getting your little one a drill set to match your own gear will help them feel like they're part of the process as you handle renovation work or repair tasks around the house.
The drill measures 12 inches in height and weighs a little over 1 pound. It's a small but potentially meaningful gift for a young one who wants to be just like their mom or dad and get involved in projects around the house. It comes with three bit attachments and makes sounds that mimic a standard drill while flashing a light on the front and rotating (in both forward and reverse settings). It's recommended for children aged 3+ and requires three AA batteries to operate.
Coleman Powersports 196cc Gas Mini Bike
The Coleman Powersports 196cc Gas Mini Bike is a squat-statured motorized bike. It rolls on large, low-pressure tires that handle off-road adventures and a zippy ride around the neighborhood. The mini bike can reach 23 MPH at its top end and features robust suspension, including independent double shock absorbers up front. It's built on a heavy-duty, tubular steel frame and powered by a 196cc engine that delivers 6 horsepower.
The mini bike weighs 154 pounds, making it a heavy transportation tool, but one that's reasonably light in comparison to other motorized vessels of its kind. The bike sits 6.3 inches off the ground and stands 36 inches tall at its highest point. It features hydraulic disc brakes and an automatic, chain-driven transmission. The vehicle can support up to 200 pounds, making it accessible for younger riders and the average grown adult as well. It's available for $750 and can make for a head-turning addition to the garage that supports all kinds of exciting adventures.
Tractor Supply Mini Bucket (Red)
A bucket isn't particularly eye-catching, but it's an exceedingly valuable addition to any workspace, from automotive technicians to woodworkers and tinkerers working on household or hobby electronics. Buckets of all sizes can be incredibly useful for a wide range of needs, including some you may not have ever thought of before. For instance, purpose-built tools like Milwaukee's Packout Crate (with an XL variant released in August 2026) or a similar crate from Harbor Freight's Bauer tool line offer valuable tool portability and storage, but a rudimentary replacement that works surprisingly well instead of purchasing these branded and semi-expensive storage tools is the humble bucket (something discovered personally from a tradesman during a bathroom remodel a few years back).
The Tractor Supply Mini Bucket (Red) isn't going to hold a great deal of power tools from your garage collection, given its miniature size, but the storage tool can be a great way to organize smaller equipment like nuts or bolts, driving bits, or even something like wax for your hand planes in style. The mini bucket is listed at Tractor Supply for $1.49, making it an easy add-on to your cart while you shop for other things at the outlet. The bucket measures 4 inches in height and features some quality inclusions that are surprising to find on a scaled-down variant of such a simple find. The mini buckets are stackable, with a nested design, and feature an ergonomic handle with a plastic grip and metal core that offer durability and comfort.
ProRun 20V 7-Inch Mini Chainsaw Kit
The chainsaw is a tool frequently topping the list of dangerous equipment that can cause all sorts of problems in a user's life. Chainsaws are some of the most likely tools in any rig to cause injury, but scaling the tool down can help mitigate this issue. In many cases, a full-sized chainsaw is overkill, and a smaller implement will do the job just as well, if not more efficiently. The ProRun 20V7-Inch Mini Chainsaw Kit is priced at $110 (down from a regular price of $150) and comes with a 4.0Ah battery and charger to get you going right away.
It's a small saw that weighs 4.5 pounds with the battery installed, therefore offering one-handed operating capabilities. This allows you to grab the branch you're cutting with your off hand for greater control and safety. The tool features a 7-inch bar that can handle up to a 5-inch cut capacity, which is more than enough for routine pruning and trimming needs around a typical residential yard. While the saw isn't the right choice for tree felling or storm cleanup, these tasks are rarely part of the everyday maintenance schedule an average homeowner keeps when considering landscaping needs. The mini saw is powerful and capable, while also instilling a greater sense of security and confidence as you work.
Workforce 3 oz. Mini Grease Gun
A grease gun allows you to inject lubrication into difficult-to-reach areas and recessed spaces. Grease guns provide targeted grease application into channels and holes in a workpiece, and they can be a central part of an auto mechanic's or machinist's work. Large grease guns exist in great abundance, and plenty of major power tool manufacturers have one or more in their stable of equipment. A miniature alternative is just as potent in many cases, and it will cost you a fraction of the price.
The Workforce 3 oz. Mini Grease Gun is listed at Tractor Supply for $20.75 and features a hand-actuated trigger mechanism. This is a slower way to apply grease than an electric alternative, but if you're investing in a miniature variant, you may not need the intense flow rate and volume a larger unit can achieve.
This tool is a precision instrument designed to get exactly the right amount of grease into your target area while keeping the remainder of your workspace clean. It features a 12-inch flexible hose and comes with a rigid 4-inch extension. It offers a heavy-duty die-cast head to support a long service life and is finished in chrome for a great-looking tool.
Carhartt Classic Mini Backpack
The ability to tote your gear along for the ride is always going to be important. Sometimes a smaller rucksack is warranted. Bulk isn't always the best way, and the Carhartt Classic Mini Backpack is a solid alternative. It's modeled after traditional backpack builds while scaling the size down significantly for a stylish accessory that's also great for hauling school gear, tools, or hobby equipment. The backpack is listed at Tractor Supply for $38 and comes in five color options.
It's constructed with 600 denier polyester with the addition of Carhartt's Rain Defender technology to repel water and keep your backpack and the things inside it dry. The mini backpack measures 7.5 by 11.57 by 5 inches, featuring one large main zipper compartment and a smaller front pocket that's fleece-lined to help protect things like your cell phone, glasses, and more. The backpack features scaled-down straps, but they include an adjustable design to achieve the perfect fit for your style and needs. The backpack is rounded out with a prominent Carhartt logo patch sewn onto the bottom to add a little decorative flair.
Gerber 2.22-Inch Paraframe Mini Folding Knife
It's common to think of useful knives as exclusively larger models. The longer the blade, the more cutting capability it brings to the table, so the thinking goes. This can certainly be true in some circumstances, but longer blades lose precision and dexterity, bringing a new focus to the value that miniature alternatives can offer. A great example is the $15 Gerber 2.22-Inch Paraframe Mini Folding Knife. It features a clip-point blade and a minimalist frame that showcases the outline of the cutting edge when folded down. The tool also opens with a one-handed action and uses a frame lock mechanism that keeps the blade closed unless you intend to open it.
This knife is a small, lightweight tool that's easy to carry in your pocket or toss in a gear bag for on-the-go use. It includes a pocket clip to keep the tool secured for easy access, too. It is backed by a limited lifetime warranty, offering a portable cutting solution for precision whittling, box opening, and much more.
Magic Chef 1.7 Cubic Foot Mini Fridge
The Magic Chef 1.7 Cubic Foot Mini Fridge costs $200 at Tractor Supply and comes in stainless steel and white color options (the white model is $180). Both feature two shelves and a door-rack design that keeps taller items, like a milk carton or bottle of wine, secured upright to prevent spills. This is a great addition to a garage, workshop, or college apartment, keeping snacks or drinks within reach. It can also be a useful option for cabins or mobile home living, giving you an inexpensive means of keeping your essentials cold without taking up too much room in an already limited space.
It utilizes a reversible door, allowing you to easily swap the positioning for access from either side, and it features a smooth back design that makes it easy to install without having to worry about whacking the device against something and damaging a wall or even breaking the fridge. It's backed by a five-year compressor warranty and one-year labor and parts guarantee. It also sits on adjustable feet to give you better control over its tilt or adjust for an uneven floor.
Methodology
Each of these tools and products are miniaturized variants of their respective categories. They each bring something unique and interesting to the table and have been rated by at least 100 buyers at Tractor Supply (and other outlets as well, in some cases). All of them enjoy average ratings at 4 stars or better out of 5.