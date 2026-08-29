5 New Milwaukee Packout Products Available In August 2026

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One of the Milwaukee hardware brand's claims to fame is its Packout series of stackable storage options. These feature various types of storage crates and drawers, as well as add-ons like lights and lunch coolers to liven up your workspace, all of which can be stacked and locked into a mobile tool tower. Given that Packout is one of Milwaukee's standby systems, the brand is always working on new additions, including both large and small storage boxes and crates to fit assorted use cases.

For the month of August 2026, most of Packout's new developments are focused around various types of simple, quick-access crates. These include crates you can quickly pull tools from and place back, as well as relatively simple tool boxes with locking drawers for safety and security. All of these new products are available at participating retailers like Home Depot, Ace Hardware, and Acme Tools. If you're a fan of the Packout system, consider perusing the latest offerings for new and interesting additions to your existing Packout stack.