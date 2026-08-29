5 New Milwaukee Packout Products Available In August 2026
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One of the Milwaukee hardware brand's claims to fame is its Packout series of stackable storage options. These feature various types of storage crates and drawers, as well as add-ons like lights and lunch coolers to liven up your workspace, all of which can be stacked and locked into a mobile tool tower. Given that Packout is one of Milwaukee's standby systems, the brand is always working on new additions, including both large and small storage boxes and crates to fit assorted use cases.
For the month of August 2026, most of Packout's new developments are focused around various types of simple, quick-access crates. These include crates you can quickly pull tools from and place back, as well as relatively simple tool boxes with locking drawers for safety and security. All of these new products are available at participating retailers like Home Depot, Ace Hardware, and Acme Tools. If you're a fan of the Packout system, consider perusing the latest offerings for new and interesting additions to your existing Packout stack.
Milwaukee Packout XL Crate
As good as Packout is at keeping your tool collection organized, sometimes you just want a reliable spot where you can quickly dump whatever you're using and pull out something else without fussing with drawers and latches. To add such a spot to your Packout stack, that'd be a use case for the Milwaukee Packout XL Crate, available at Home Depot for $69.97.
The Packout XL Crate is exactly what it sounds like: An extra-large crate with the necessary latches to snap onto a Packout stack, though it can also clip onto the side of a stack to hang freely. It has a 75-pound carry capacity for hauling assorted tools and accessories, as well as mounting spots for hanging tools like power drills or battery chargers. While you can reach right into the top of this crate to grab a tool, if there's something else stacked on top of it, you can also reach into the large opening at the front, which still provides enough clearance for deposit and retrieval.
Milwaukee Packout Wire Pulling XL Crate
Depending on your line of work or crafting interest, you may need different types of modular storage to best suit your purposes. For example, if you're an electrician regularly working with different types and lengths of wire, a regular storage crate may not be the optimal choice for storing your large wire spools. In this specific use case, Milwaukee offers the Packout Wire Pulling XL Crate, available at Home Depot for $119.00.
At a glance, this crate is very similar to the regular Packout XL Crate. It has several of the same features, including a 75-pound carrying capacity, an easy-retrieval front opening, and the ability to both stack and hang on a Packout stack. Where it differentiates itself is in the interior mounts specifically designed to hold up to six spools of 500 feet, 12-gauge THHN wire. The mounts allow the spools to spin when their wire is pulled, so you can grab all the wire you need without having to move the spools around. As an extra perk, the front opening has wire retention slots, which hold pulled wire in place and help keep everything organized.
Milwaukee Packout Low-Profile Crate
If you've already got a very tall Packout stack, adding more full-sized crates and drawers on top isn't the best idea. At a certain point, it's going to become too high to comfortably reach into, not to mention potentially at risk of toppling over. Rather than stacking another full-sized crate on top of everything, it may be better to add something a little smaller, such as the Milwaukee Packout Low-Profile Crate. It's available at Home Depot for $44.97.
This Packout crate is best-suited for the top of your Packout stack, with an open top that you can reach into to grab whatever you need, as well as a body that's about half the size of a regular Packout crate. It has a slightly reduced carrying capacity — 50 pounds versus the usual 75 pounds — but it still has all of the necessary latches to clip onto a stack, plus integrated side handles for easier carrying. It also comes bundled with a set of quick-adjust dividers, including eight short dividers, two long dividers, and one middle divider, which you can use to set up the interior of the crate to your liking.
Milwaukee Packout Compact Crate
The Packout Low-Profile Crate is designed to give you some extra storage space while reducing your Packout stack's vertical profile. However, that's not the only way you can reduce your stack, as you can also opt for a crate that slices down vertically instead of horizontally. Such is the design of the Milwaukee Packout Compact Crate, available at Home Depot for $39.97.
This crate is the inverse of the Low-Profile Crate, being approximately as tall as a regular crate while being half as wide. This means you can stack two of them at once on top of a regular crate if you want to keep two sets of tools or accessories separate from each other. Like the Low-Profile Crate, it comes with two customizable dividers, as well as a large front opening you can reach into to grab something. One noteworthy difference between this crate and others is that it has an integrated folding metal handle, which you can use to haul a handful of tools when you need to take a quick jaunt away from your main stack.
Milwaukee Packout Single Drawer Tool Box
While the majority of Milwaukee's new Packout offerings for August 2026 are various forms of crates, there are some outliers. For example, if you want storage with a little bit of extra security in the form of a locking drawer, an open crate may not be the best choice. Rather, that may be a job for the Milwaukee Packout Single Drawer Tool Box, available at Home Depot for $164.00.
As opposed to the crates being primarily accessible from the top, the Single Drawer Tool Box conceals a sliding drawer that you can pop open and access from the front, even when it's in the middle of a tall Packout stack. The box comes bundled with one large divider and two regular dividers for organizing the inside, and it has mounting points on the side for hanging tools and chargers, with a total carrying capacity of 50 pounds. That said, the most important feature is the locking metal security bar, which keeps the drawer firmly closed when not in use and in transit.