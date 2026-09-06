11 Unusual Camping Gadgets That You Didn't Realize Existed

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Part of the appeal of camping is getting out into nature, away from technology, noise, and, to be frank, people. While some thrive on pure silence and communing with nature, others prefer to be a bit more comfortable while camping. If you enjoy the great outdoors, but don't want to leave every convenience at home, we have some gadgets you might want to look at.

Camping can be as bare-bones or as luxurious as you prefer, and there's really no wrong way to do it. Personally, I'm not tempted to throw it back to the 1990s and sleep in a tent with no air mattress, no ambient lighting, and only a D-battery-powered flashlight I had to smack to make it work properly.

Whether you want to make a home away from home at your campsite, or just want some reliable gear that does double duty in rough conditions, there's a gadget to suit. In most cases, you probably never imagined they actually existed. There is some camping gear you probably shouldn't invest in, but we'll leave it up to you to decide whether any of these gadgets are worth buying.