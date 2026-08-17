9 Gadgets And Tools Under $25 That Are Perfect For Camping
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Executing a perfect camping trip requires extensive planning, and that often includes buying the right gadgets and accessories to smooth out the experience's rough edges. This can mean basic survival items like LED lanterns, camping fans, and mattresses, but also nice-to-haves like hand warmers or a multitool. Not all of these purchases have to be expensive — you can get a great deal of stuff that will actually bring convenience to your days and nights spent outdoors at affordable prices.
On this list, we have compiled some of the gadgets under $25 that are perfect for camping, and all of them are easy to find on Amazon. Here, we're sticking to physical products, but if you're on the hunt for software, check out our list of apps for finding the best camping spots. Options such as Campendium and Hipcamp can aid with the task, especially for those who are new to the concept.
Peouix Rechargeable Fan
Going camping in the summer heat means you'll need a cooling device by your side at all times; otherwise, the temperatures may become unbearable. The Peouix Rechargeable Fan is built with a long-lasting 20,000 mAh battery to offer up to 60 hours of nonstop cooling, depending on the selected speed. There are four wind speeds to choose from, but even at the highest setting, the fan noise will remain under 30 decibels. A lot of Amazon buyers have apparently even utilized it as a source of white noise while they slept in the tent. The fan has a 270-degree adjustable head for targeted cooling.
Other than these, there is an LED light with three brightness levels and a USB port to charge your small devices, like smartphones and music players. At time of writing, the fan is available at a 10% discount for $22.18, sitting at a 4.4-star rating from 1,222 customers. Multiple users mentioned that this fan moves a significant amount of air given the compact size, which helps them stay cool during outdoor trips.
Vollyc Air Pump
Perfect for pumping air into camping mattresses, pillows, and other inflatables, the Vollyc Air Pump has a 2,400 mAh battery to inflate multiple objects in a single go. It can generate 4,500 pascals of air pressure, along with a wind speed of 52.8 GPM, to inflate or deflate objects in no time. Not only this, but you can also use the pump to stoke the flames to generate fire for cooking. However, the manufacturer does not recommend using the product continuously for more than 10 minutes.
This pump has a built-in light with three brightness modes, and you can easily clip the pump onto your camping bag for convenient storage. At a discounted price of $16.99, you get six nozzles to fill up various kinds of objects. The product has received 4.4 stars from 1,257 reviewers who loved the fast inflation speed and huge battery levels, which makes it a great gadget to have on deck for a camping trip.
Funbro Multitool Carabiner
The Funbro Multitool Carabiner offers six different tools: a folding pocket knife, bottle opener, a glass breaker, Philips and slot screwdrivers, and an EDC carabiner clip. It also has a liner lock that keeps other tools folded in while you use one of them for added safety. Made of stainless steel, the carabiner is durable and can resist rust and corrosion. Its compact design makes it easy to carry, and you can attach it to your backpack, keychain, or other belonging via the locking latch.
As the number one best seller on Amazon in the Multitools category, this could be one of the best multitools for camping, rated at 4.5 after 3,955 reviewers. Customer reviews highlight the product's durability, and how well everything folds together and locks in place for safe storage. Plus, the knife is apparently pretty sharp — nice for slice through carton boxes and packing tape. You can purchase this multitool for just $9.99.
Unihand Hand Warmers
Keep your hands warm in chilly temperatures outside with the Unihand Hand Warmers, available on Amazon for $19.99 as a pack of two. These hand heaters are designed with a temperature sensor to offer precise heat control, based on the temperature difference between the warmer and your hand. It can reach a maximum of 130 degrees Fahrenheit and last for up to 20 hours on the lowest heat setting for an all-night comfort. There are also built-in protections against overheating, overcurrent, overcharging, and over-voltage, so you can use it without any stress.
Possessing a product rating of 4.6 after more than 9,000 customer reviews, these hand warmers have been praised by customers for providing consistent levels of warmth and heating up very fast. Users cite good battery life, and steady performance over long periods, making this a potentially useful camping gadget to own for both cold winter nights and mornings.
Coghlan's Folding Camp Stove
There's only so much pre-cooked food you can carry on a trip. At some point, you're going to want to cook yourself something fresh and hot. That's where a camp stove comes into play. The Coghlan's Folding Camp Stove is a portable gadget that folds flat to occupy minimal space in your bag. It also works with fuel cubes, solidified alcohol, and other condensed fuel sources.
The stove is created from rugged steel that can survive harsh outdoor environments without damage. It has a 6.5 x 6.5-inch surface area, so you can use small- to medium-sized pots with a maximum weight of up to 35 pounds for cooking food for multiple people. Priced at $16.99 following an 11% discount (at time of writing), the stove has garnered a score of 4.5 from 5,742 ratings. Customer reviews note how the product is very stable and holds a pot well, making it a potentially great addition to any camping trip for boiling water, frying food, and more.
Odoland LED Camping Lantern with Ceiling Fan
The Odoland LED Camping Lantern can help illuminate the camping area at night for better visibility through 18 built-in LED lights. The light also has a fan integrated into the design that can run at two different speed modes, with the ability to last up to 15 hours at the lowest speed. You can mount the fan on the top of your camping tent or on the ceiling of your RV to keep you cool throughout the day — aspect that could make this a good gadget for car camping trips, too.
This camping lantern sits at a 4.3-star score, based 47,348 Amazon ratings. Customer reviews mention that it provides plenty of brightness for lighting up a whole tent and that it is easy to hang up. The added ability to keep people cool inside a tent received further praise, especially given the low price point of $15.99 (after a 14% discount, at time of writing).
Epiphany Pocket Bellows
With the Epiphany Pocket Bellows, you can start out a fire in a matter of minutes. Made of stainless steel, this products directs oxygen right into the center of a fire to aid in getting things lit even in windy conditions. Bellows are some of the best tools you can keep around to start and maintain a fire, and this one's extendable design will keep the fire at a safe distance from your hand and face. It also means that when you're done with it, it will collapse to fit nicely into your fire kit without taking up much space.
Going through the comments, we saw that users loved this little camping tool and were impressed by how effective it is at starting fires and keeping the coals alive for maximum usage. Consequently, it has a staggering score of 4.8 stars from 3,673 global raters, and it is priced at just $15.55 on Amazon
Patiosir Fly Swatter
Mosquitos and other flies can be an absolute annoyance when you are spending quality time outdoors. The constant buzzing sound and frequent hovering over your food can ruin the mood, but having the Patiosir Fly Swatter in your camping kit can save the day. This battery-operated device has two flexible blades moving in a 360-degree horizontal motion to keep flies away from your tent or table. These blades stop immediately on contact with an object, so there's no risk of accidentally hurting yourself. The blades also have holographic spots that reflect light, to further keep bothersome creatures at bay.
With a rating of 4.3 stars via 3,044 raters on Amazon, this product effectively keeps flies away during outdoor trips and picnics, according to customer reviews. Users also note that the fan makes almost no noise when it spins, which is another plus. At time of writing, you can get it at a 10% discount for $16.19.
Deeyaple Bluetooth Speaker
Camping without good music is no fun, so remember to take a portable speaker along to blast your favorite music at audible levels and create the perfect vibe. The Deeyaple Bluetooth Speaker is equipped with a 2,500 mAh battery that can apparently last all day long, eliminating the need for frequent recharges. Each speaker can deliver a 15-watt sound output, and you can connect two of them wirelessly for a stereo sound effect. To further add to the vibe, the speaker has lights that sync to the beat of the music.
This model offers features competitive with some of the best outdoor bluetooth speakers, thanks to an IP67-rated design that will protect against perils of the outdoors like dust and water. You can even hang it from your backpack or any other belonging via the lanyard loop to conveniently take it along to the campsite.
Available for $19.99 after a 20% reduction on the listed price at time of writing, this Bluetooth speaker has gathered 4,573 customer ratings on Amazon, taking it to an average score of 4.6 stars. Customers appreciate its wide compatibility with various devices via Bluetooth 5.3 and note that it is impressively loud for its size. The buttons are also simple to navigate and control, making the product user-friendly.
Methodology
In this list we made sure to pick products rated at a minimum of 4.2 stars on Amazon, based on at least 1,000 ratings. Among those, we selected products where customers reviews called out the durability and outdoor performance, especially on comping trips. The resultant list will hopefully all be the sorts of things that genuinely come in handy during your next camping trip.
Also, to ensure the products remain affordable, we only included ones listed for under $25 on Amazon, so as not to significantly disturb your next trip's budget.