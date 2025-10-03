Which Tools Have The Worst Track Record For Injuries?

In a perfect world, workshop and jobsite injuries would never occur. Unfortunately, we all know that isn't the case. Many tool manufacturers have worked diligently to provide as many safety mechanisms as possible and to encourage users to maintain safety standards when operating dangerous equipment, but accidents still happen. Tens of thousands of people end up in emergency rooms every year as a result of accidental injuries involving power tools, from professional craftspeople to weekend DIYers. It isn't just industrial equipment either. There are a lot of commonly used power tools that can be incredibly dangerous, and their misuse can lead to serious harm. This is one of the reasons that it's so important for the people who use these power tools to treat them with respect. It's also why personal protective equipment and using tools according to the manufacturer's guidelines are both so important.

Most tools have the capacity to injure the people operating them if they're used improperly, but there are some tools with track records that are much worse than others. There aren't, for example, a whole lot of documented cases of people ending up in the hospital from misusing a tape measure. Power saws, on the other hand, are famously dangerous. Over 50,000 power saw-related injuries occur every year in the U.S. alone, and it seems there are two varieties of power saw that cause more serious injuries than any other: The chainsaw and table saw.

That isn't to say that you shouldn't ever use either tool or that they aren't still valuable additions to any woodworker's collection. It just means that those who choose to operate these machines should be aware of how dangerous they are and be sure to always maintain strict safety protocols for every cut they make.