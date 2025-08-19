13 Commonly-Used Power Tools That Can Be Incredibly Dangerous

Mankind invented tools to make their lives easier, and when electricity came around, they evolved to become "power tools." Today, power tools have the potential to make our lives easier than ever, but they're also incredibly dangerous if misused or operated without proper safety precautions.

Power tools usually involve taking something like a saw blade or screwdriver and slapping an engine on it for maximum strength. This means they're very efficient if used correctly, but it also exacerbates the effects of misuse. While you might poke or cut yourself with a steak knife, an electric power knife can saw right through your entire hand if you absent-mindedly lose your grip and cut into the wrong slab of meat — and injuries can get a lot worse than that.

In this list, we'll explore various power tools that, while tremendously useful in the right hands, are also downright dangerous in the wrong ones. Modern handymen might find these tools indispensable in their everyday lives, but they also know how important it is to follow proper safety procedures because it can be distressingly easy to accidentally maim yourself or, even worse, someone else.