11 Klein Tools Every Electrician Should Have In Their Tool Box

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Klein Tools is one of the biggest names when it comes to tools for electricians, and it's also one of the most trusted hand tool brands of this day. It's been around since 1857 and over that time it has built up quite a collection of products. These products are readily available at online retailers like Amazon, making them easily accessible to new and experienced electricians looking to build out their kit.

The brand has a ton of tools for sale across several disciplines, including HVAC, plumbing, industrial, and even automotive. Many of those tools can be used across industries, which means the brand may have some tools you may not have known about. That's where we come in. We did the work for you, and found a dozen tools that wouldn't be out of place in an electrician's toolkit from Klein Tools.

The entire list comprises of hand tools and gadgets, since that's what Klein Tools is known for. Based on our research, most electricians opt for a different brand when it comes to power tools, and we recommend you do the same.