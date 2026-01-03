5 Handy Ways To Use An Inspection Camera Around The Home And Garage

DIY home repair skills are getting more valuable by the day. And that's mostly because being able to identify minor issues in your home and fix them without calling a handyman saves you money, builds your experience, and can be genuinely satisfying. But here's the thing: a successful DIY repair often depends less on how handy you are and more on whether you can diagnose the problem correctly in the first place. However, diagnosis gets tricky when the issue is hiding somewhere you can't see.

Let's take a clogged drain or a mysterious rattle in your car as examples. You can't always tell what the main issue is just by looking from the outside. The exact problem spot is often buried inside a pipe, tucked behind a panel, or lodged in a tight cavity you can't access without taking things apart. This is where having the right essential items in your home tool kit makes all the difference, and one tool that's become increasingly useful for home diagnostics is the inspection camera.

Also called a borescope or snake camera, it's basically a flexible probe with a tiny camera at the tip, connected to a handheld screen or your phone. So, when you feed it into a tight opening, you get a live view of what's happening inside. This essentially helps you pinpoint blockages, spot leaks, check for damage, or even recover items that may have slipped into gaps or vents. Now that you understand how they work, here are five practical ways to use them around your home and garage.