Yes, Cleaning Your Engine Bay Is Necessary – Here's Why
Let's face it: not everyone is comfortable cleaning their car's engine bay. Unless you are a mechanic or very hands-on with auto maintenance, it can be nerve-wracking to mess around with the components under the hood. But although the heat trapped under a dirty engine is usually not enough to do any damage, keeping the area under your hood clean brings more than just cosmetic benefits.
If you do DIY engine maintenance tasks at home, it's easier to spot problems like leaky gaskets or broken hoses if your engine compartment is clean. Quickly spotting the fluid leaks that spring from these issues can prevent expensive repairs later on. Leaks will cause grease, oil, and dirt to accumulate and can lead to premature wear of engine components. Removing that grime can extend the life of essential moving parts, saving you time, money, and hassle.
Regularly cleaning the engine bay also means you won't have to worry about getting lots of dirt and grease on your hands and clothes when checking the oil, topping off fluids, or doing other routine maintenance work on your car. Plus, if you ever decide to sell your car, a clean engine enhances its curb appeal. Many used car buyers prefer vehicles with clean engine compartments since this suggests that the previous owners took good care of the car. For this reason, a car with a clean engine can fetch a much higher price than one with a lot of grease and gunk under the hood.
How to properly clean the engine bay without causing damage
Follow our step-by-step guide on how to clean your car's engine bay if you want to safely work your way around the various sensitive underhood components connected to your car's engine. You'll need to be especially careful around electrical components: wiring, fuses, and plastic connectors are all prone to accumulating dirt from your daily driving. First, gather all the supplies and materials you need: microfiber shop rags, a spray bottle with a solution of mild soap and water, a vacuum cleaner, a cleaning sponge, detailing brushes, cleaning wipes, gloves, and eye protection.
Park your vehicle, open the hood, remove the battery, and start the dry cleaning process using the brushes and vacuum cleaner. After removing as much visible dirt as possible, cover the engine with a large garbage bag and wash the rest of the components with soapy water. When you're done, rinse with a low-pressure hose and wipe everything dry. If you have the time and energy, perform detailing work on harder-to-reach parts like radiator supports and motor mounts using the detail brushes, shop rags, and spray bottle.
To keep your engine bay showroom clean, you'll need to commit to regular touch-up cleanings. Not only will this keep your car looking neat and pristine, but it helps keep you apprised of budding problems under the hood. It's also a good idea to hit the car wash after driving off-road or in harsh weather conditions to rinse off dirt, debris, and salt that may have accumulated. Investing in a complete set of high-quality auto detailing and tools and using them regularly can spare you from frequent repair shop visits and save you money in the long run.