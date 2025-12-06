13 Handy Ways To Use A Thermal Camera Around The Home And Garage

As far as household gadgets go, a thermal camera might not be a product at the top of your technology wish list. You might imagine that the home and garage applications of a thermal camera would be pretty narrow, but in fact, there are plenty of uses that make the up-front investment worth it. In most cases, there will be an investment, and possibly a hefty one. Despite the availability of many apps to turn your device into a thermal camera, those apps don't actually work unless your phone has built-in thermal capabilities.

Still, a thermal camera is a cool phone accessory, and you can find standalone thermal camera devices, too. So why would you want a thermal camera around your house or in the garage? Nearly any application involving differences in temperature is a scenario in which a thermal camera could provide helpful information. Whether it's water, walls, car parts, or any other material, all you need is a temperature difference significant enough that a thermal camera can pick it up, and you'll be able to investigate a host of home and vehicle issues.

Thermographic cameras, also called infrared cameras, essentially detect heat or infrared light. Then, the camera display shows the temperatures, usually with stark color differences for a range of temperatures. Here's how you can use that information to your advantage in your house and garage.