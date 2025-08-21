5 Common Car Repairs Your Mechanic Might Be Overcharging For

There's nothing quite like that call from your mechanic — the tone just serious enough, the wording vague enough, and the quote just high enough to make you raise an eyebrow. "We noticed some issues while we were under there," they'll say, like they're doing you a huge favor. But sometimes, what they really notice is an uninformed driver who's unlikely to question the quote, and some take advantage of that.

When you're in charge of keeping dozens of company vehicles roadworthy without blowing the budget, as I have been, you learn quickly which repairs are urgent, which are optional, and which are pure theater. Shops aren't always out to scam you, don't get me wrong, but upsells and unneeded "extras" are more common than most drivers realize. So, it's not about skipping maintenance — in fleet work, that was non-negotiable — this is about knowing enough to separate the necessary repairs from smoke and mirrors deliberately dressed up in technical jargon.

Borrowing from my professional experience in fleet maintenance and other industry insights, the next sections will break down common repairs that customers are often overcharged for and how to push back when auto repair shops and mechanics try to rip you off.