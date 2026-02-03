5 Things Wire Strippers Can Do (Beyond Stripping Wires)

Wire strippers are specialized tools that — as the name suggests — strip the insulation from wires so you can connect them to other wires or a connector. Having a dedicated tool for such a simple task might seem overkill for most DIY-ers, but if you're a professional electrician and you need to strip a few cables (or hundreds, for that matter), this tool can save you a lot of time.

Aside from speeding up the job, wire strippers are designed to strip specific wire gauges. So, if you know how to use the tool properly, it will help prevent accidentally cutting or nicking wires when you're stripping and reduce waste.

This might still seem like a niche tool only used by pros, though, so some tool manufacturers have added other features to make ordinary wire strippers into useful multitools. Of course, the functions that you'll get will vary between brands and models, so you should carefully inspect the label or ask a salesperson to know what exactly you're getting.