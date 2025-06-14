What Are The Holes On Wire Strippers For?
Wire strippers are an essential tool used by technicians, electricians, and DIY enthusiasts to safely and effectively remove insulation from electrical wires. At over a century old, its design has evolved over the years, but its use and importance make it a must-have tool today. Commonly used for jobs involving electrical wiring, fixing cables, or installing new power systems, it helps connect the wire to other wires, terminals, or devices without damaging the wire itself. There are different kinds of wire strippers, and in some models, there are holes located near the pivot point and the jaws. These holes have different functions and have different names, including hook hole, looping hole, and bolt shear.
Each type of hole has a specific function and is located in a different part of the wire stripper. The ones located at the jaws are used to make hooks or loops on the wire for use as terminal connections. For the holes located beside its pivot point, these act as bolt cutters to shorten the length of small-sized screws or bolts normally used in electrical panels. Lastly, different-sized holes to accommodate different wire gauges are also formed when the jaws of the wire stripper are closed, with one jaw clamping on the wire and the other jaw with the sharpened notch stripping the insulation off the wire.
It is important to note that not all types of wire strippers have the same holes and available functions, and each type works best for a specific use case. Some of the basic differences include those for light work, specialized versions, and others for heavy-duty. Several brands offer a diverse selection of wire strippers in its tool lineups, including this one from Harbor Freight that has a lifetime warranty.
Handy electrical tool
The origins of the modern wire stripper can be traced to a patent filed in 1915 by Stuart G Wood. His unprecedented design was different from the existing tools of his time, wherein it allowed the wire to be gripped by the tool while being stripped. This same mechanism is still used by most available wire strippers today. Because of how simply and reliably it removes wire insulation, wire strippers are a valuable professional or home tool when doing electrical work because it saves time and ensure wire cutting and stripping are done correctly. Together with wire strippers, other essential tools that should be included in a home tool kit to make it easier to do house repairs or DIY jobs.
The different types of wire strippers include the following: the adjustable type, which features a single notch in each blade with an adjustable stop screw. A manual stripper, which is very basic, just has a notch in the middle to strip and cut a wire. A gauge stripper is a straightforward version that has several holes for wires of different gauges, with no adjustments needed. A self-adjusting stripper, on the other hand, allows for automatic adjustments. Next is the gauged automatic wire stripper that combines the features of a self-adjusting stripper and a gauged stripper.
Because of its inherent risks, it is advisable to use professional services when dealing with electricity, but it is also important to understand how to work with electricity. This is to avoid damage to property or bodily injury should a quick or DIY fix be needed. Alongside this, using the right tools, like a wire stripper, and knowing how to properly use its functions helps make electrical-related work safer and easier.