What Are The Holes On Wire Strippers For?

Wire strippers are an essential tool used by technicians, electricians, and DIY enthusiasts to safely and effectively remove insulation from electrical wires. At over a century old, its design has evolved over the years, but its use and importance make it a must-have tool today. Commonly used for jobs involving electrical wiring, fixing cables, or installing new power systems, it helps connect the wire to other wires, terminals, or devices without damaging the wire itself. There are different kinds of wire strippers, and in some models, there are holes located near the pivot point and the jaws. These holes have different functions and have different names, including hook hole, looping hole, and bolt shear.

Each type of hole has a specific function and is located in a different part of the wire stripper. The ones located at the jaws are used to make hooks or loops on the wire for use as terminal connections. For the holes located beside its pivot point, these act as bolt cutters to shorten the length of small-sized screws or bolts normally used in electrical panels. Lastly, different-sized holes to accommodate different wire gauges are also formed when the jaws of the wire stripper are closed, with one jaw clamping on the wire and the other jaw with the sharpened notch stripping the insulation off the wire.

It is important to note that not all types of wire strippers have the same holes and available functions, and each type works best for a specific use case. Some of the basic differences include those for light work, specialized versions, and others for heavy-duty. Several brands offer a diverse selection of wire strippers in its tool lineups, including this one from Harbor Freight that has a lifetime warranty.

