Harbor Freight's Viral Mini Toolbox Is Getting A Hot New Color

Gone are the days that tool boxes were simply considered functional storage solutions. These days, people have been investing in tool boxes that also double as decor for their job sites, garages, or even home offices. Because of this, it's unsurprising that Harbor Freight's mini tool boxes have gone viral. Earlier this year, Harbor Freight released a white version of its beloved mini steel tool box from U.S. General. And while a lot of minimalists who favor light-colored decor may have rejoiced, the Harbor Freight has opted to swing to the opposite end of the spectrum with its latest batch. For its next move, the company has decided to listen to its fans and offer something a little more fun.

After a poll from its customers, Harbor Freight announced the latest color addition to its U.S. General Mini Tool Box series. On October 29, the retailer shared via Instagram that they'll be introducing hot pink to the line-up. Not to mention, Harbor Freight added another limited edition color, army green, in the same post. As of writing, they still have not announced the exact dates for when you should expect it to go on sale. Similar to the other colors in the series, you might not be able to grab it online and will need to visit a physical store. If you're still holding your breath and waiting for it to hit the shelves, here's what to expect if you don't own one yet.