Harbor Freight's Viral Mini Toolbox Is Getting A Hot New Color
Gone are the days that tool boxes were simply considered functional storage solutions. These days, people have been investing in tool boxes that also double as decor for their job sites, garages, or even home offices. Because of this, it's unsurprising that Harbor Freight's mini tool boxes have gone viral. Earlier this year, Harbor Freight released a white version of its beloved mini steel tool box from U.S. General. And while a lot of minimalists who favor light-colored decor may have rejoiced, the Harbor Freight has opted to swing to the opposite end of the spectrum with its latest batch. For its next move, the company has decided to listen to its fans and offer something a little more fun.
After a poll from its customers, Harbor Freight announced the latest color addition to its U.S. General Mini Tool Box series. On October 29, the retailer shared via Instagram that they'll be introducing hot pink to the line-up. Not to mention, Harbor Freight added another limited edition color, army green, in the same post. As of writing, they still have not announced the exact dates for when you should expect it to go on sale. Similar to the other colors in the series, you might not be able to grab it online and will need to visit a physical store. If you're still holding your breath and waiting for it to hit the shelves, here's what to expect if you don't own one yet.
What you need to know about the U.S. General Mini Steel Tool Box
Since all the other colors were sold at the same price point, you're likely going to be able to snag the hot pink option at $19.99, too. While its plans for distribution aren't set in stone, the current line up of the U.S. General Mini Steel Tool Boxes on Harbor Freight are all in-store exclusives. Apart from the upcoming hot pink and army green colors, it's currently available in seven other colors: red, slate gray, black, blue, purple, green, and white. All of them are the same size, which is 6 inches by 6 inches by 11 inches. Each drawer can hold up to 5 lbs, or about the weight of a ream of letter-sized paper. Unlike similar products from its competitors, the U.S. General Mini Tool Box has a top compartment that opens 90 degrees for added convenience. For improved durability, it boasts a powder-coated finish to keep rust at bay in humid work environments. It also has a magnetic drawer locking system.
With a 10lbs working load, it's the perfect size for all kinds of tool gadgets, like mini screwdriver sets, precision pliers, pocket knives, pen lights, and portable chargers. It also includes drawer liners that keeps things from moving around too much when you open and close it. Although, as we've mentioned before, you can opt to use aluminum foil as a liner instead.
What do people have to say about Harbor Freight's Viral Mini Tool Box
As of November 2026, Harbor Freight's mini tool boxes have consistently shown why they went viral in the first place. The series still has a lot of fans, and it holds an average rating of 4.9 stars. Out of 5,600+ Harbor Freight reviewers, almost 92% of people said it was worth a perfect rating. Additionally, the more impressive thing about it is that 100% of customers say that they recommend it. By all accounts, most people think it's worth the investment, no matter what color you get it in. A lot of owners also say they own multiple ones and have given them as gifts. Among dissatisfied reviewers, several comments were about shipping practices and units arriving dented. People also said they wished it had a handle or latch.
Previously, we've mentioned a few clever ways customers have used their mini tool boxes. Some people have used them as desk organizers, sewing accessory storage, art supply chests, and a place to keep small tech and cables. On the other hand, others are a little more creative and have used them as jewelry boxes, make up organizers, and candy boxes.