This Simple Trick Can Help Keep Your Tool Box Drawers Clean
Whether you're a professional construction worker, casual DIYer, or practical homeowner, you're likely going to have some tools tucked away in a drawer when not in use. By storing your tools properly, you can prevent a host of issues and use them for longer. Apart from investing in a good tool box organizer, which can prevent loose items from mixing with each other, having a drawer liner can also make a difference in several key ways.
No matter how disciplined we are about keeping our tools clean, there is always the possibility that we forget to wipe off equipment before we store it. With time, this can lead to things like rusting that can damage metal tool boxes or drawers. Metal tools can end up sliding every time we open and close the drawer, which can lead to dents on both the tool and the compartment. It can also be difficult to find the right tools when you need them, so you can waste a lot of time looking instead of working.
One way to line your tool box drawers is to grab an unused yoga mat and turn it into foam inserts. But, there's another hack you can try with something you probably already have lying around in your kitchen: aluminum foil. Here's what makes aluminum foil ideal for lining tool boxes.
Why aluminum foil makes a great tool drawer liner
As a common household item, aluminum foil is easily accessible for people looking for a quick DIY solution. Aside from keeping you from being locked out of your house during winter, it can also be a neat way to save your tools. To try this, you're first going to want to clean your tool box drawer so that you don't accidentally trap dirt and debris inside. Use a microfiber cloth, along with either WD-40 or some warm water and dish soap, to scrub the inside, making sure to rub all the grime out of the corners.
Next, measure out your drawer with a ruler and cut the aluminum foil to the right size. You can use normal scissors, a cutter, a kitchen knife, or even just your hands and a sharp edge. Then, you can use the sides of a credit card to flatten it and get rid of any air bubbles. If you're feeling generous, there's also no harm in adding more than one layer.
When your tool drawer is properly lined, there is less chance that dust and debris will fall through to the drawer. Since aluminum foil is made for food, it can also help keep moisture and oils at bay. Plus, you can easily clean it again with a damp cloth. Not to mention, aluminum drawer liners can protect both your drawer and tools from scratching each other. And if it does end up ripping, you can always repeat the process in just a few minutes.