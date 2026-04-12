This Simple Trick Can Help Keep Your Tool Box Drawers Clean

Whether you're a professional construction worker, casual DIYer, or practical homeowner, you're likely going to have some tools tucked away in a drawer when not in use. By storing your tools properly, you can prevent a host of issues and use them for longer. Apart from investing in a good tool box organizer, which can prevent loose items from mixing with each other, having a drawer liner can also make a difference in several key ways.

No matter how disciplined we are about keeping our tools clean, there is always the possibility that we forget to wipe off equipment before we store it. With time, this can lead to things like rusting that can damage metal tool boxes or drawers. Metal tools can end up sliding every time we open and close the drawer, which can lead to dents on both the tool and the compartment. It can also be difficult to find the right tools when you need them, so you can waste a lot of time looking instead of working.

One way to line your tool box drawers is to grab an unused yoga mat and turn it into foam inserts. But, there's another hack you can try with something you probably already have lying around in your kitchen: aluminum foil. Here's what makes aluminum foil ideal for lining tool boxes.