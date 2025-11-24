This $7 DIY Trick From Five Below Can Instantly Upgrade Your Tool Box

A disorganized toolbox can be a real problem. Not only is it harder to find the specific tool you need for a project, but you run the risk of damaging them (or worse, yourself) as you rummage around in a bin of loose tools. That's where all sorts of toolbox organizational methods come in, such as shadowing the toolbox.

Shadowing is when you install a foam insert into your toolbox, with cutouts in the foam to indicate the shape and placement of the tools. It's a great organizational method because it means you've got a clear idea where the tools go and can just drop them right back into place.

The problem is that shadowing a toolbox can get pretty expensive. Multi packs of generic branded toolbox foam typically start around $20, while single inserts with official branding, such as Milwaukee's Packout inserts, can run you closer to $28. If you need more foam than that or need to redo your foam because you added or removed tools, costs can add up. However, DIYers have found a solution, and it involves a toolbox foam alternative you can find for under ten bucks — a yoga mat.