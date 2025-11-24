This $7 DIY Trick From Five Below Can Instantly Upgrade Your Tool Box
A disorganized toolbox can be a real problem. Not only is it harder to find the specific tool you need for a project, but you run the risk of damaging them (or worse, yourself) as you rummage around in a bin of loose tools. That's where all sorts of toolbox organizational methods come in, such as shadowing the toolbox.
Shadowing is when you install a foam insert into your toolbox, with cutouts in the foam to indicate the shape and placement of the tools. It's a great organizational method because it means you've got a clear idea where the tools go and can just drop them right back into place.
The problem is that shadowing a toolbox can get pretty expensive. Multi packs of generic branded toolbox foam typically start around $20, while single inserts with official branding, such as Milwaukee's Packout inserts, can run you closer to $28. If you need more foam than that or need to redo your foam because you added or removed tools, costs can add up. However, DIYers have found a solution, and it involves a toolbox foam alternative you can find for under ten bucks — a yoga mat.
Use yoga mats for a cheap DIY tool box foam insert
You can pick up a yoga mat for only $7 at your local Five Below. They're made of a similar material to the shadow foam, but they do have a few differences that set them apart.
In a DIY video by Creative Mechanic, he reveals he came up with the idea because he needed the tools to sit flush with the shadowing material in his drawer. He wanted them to sit lower so he could fit other bulky items on top of them, but still close the drawer. The yoga mats work perfectly for this, as they're much thinner than traditional toolbox foam. He also glued the cutouts to cheap cutting boards so the mats wouldn't slide around in the drawer.
While Five Below's yoga mats may not be available in a multipack, their long length lets you cut the mat to fit any toolbox drawer, so you may be able to shadow multiple drawers with one mat. The yoga mats are also a much easier material to work with and, if personality is important to you, come in a variety of colors, allowing you to customize your toolbox. The end result is a useful upgrade that can both protect your tools effectively and look appealing. It just goes to show the benefits of considering DIY toolbox solutions before you spend your money.