What You Need To Know Before Building Your Own DIY Truck Toolbox
Nobody likes a chaotic truck bed full of tools haphazardly tossed about. It can be difficult to find specific items, and it's unpleasant to hear things tumbling around in the back as you navigate a corner. The best solution is a truck toolbox with drawers or compartments, where you can organize and secure your equipment. Some of the most popular truck bed toolbox brands craft products made from high-density polyethylene, steel, and aluminum. Trouble is, the price tag for these toolboxes starts anywhere from around $1000 for a compact unit, to over $2,000, which is a heavy hit to the wallet.
Fortunately, many industrious truck owners have taken to building their own toolbox, saving a dramatic amount of money in the process. However, there are some considerations to be made prior to starting a project like this one. Firstly, the material you use will depend on two factors: the tools you own and your experience level. For example, if you own woodworking tools and are familiar with that material, choosing to build a toolbox out of metal conduit and steel flashing probably wouldn't make much sense. You'll also need to determine how to secure your toolbox in place within the bed. And, you'll also need to keep water out and away from your tools.
Wood versus metal tool box builds and securing it in place
In order to save cash, wood is a relatively inexpensive option for a truck toolbox. With a handful of standard tools like a circular saw, jig saw, drill, and router, you can build something custom-designed for your vehicle and your equipment. Plywood, fasteners, handle and drawer hardware, and paint cost one truck enthusiast around $280 for a two-drawer and one side-compartment unit.
There are also examples of people using metal to craft truck bed tool boxes, but they do require different tools and material knowledge. One truck owner, when asked about metal construction, advised, "Go look at a ready manufactured truck box, note materials they use and construction, just copy it." Another do-it-yourself truck owner built the frame of his toolbox using electrical conduit, sheathed it with metal flashing, and used spray-on bedliner for around $125.
You'll also need to ensure your toolbox doesn't slide around in the back of the truck. In the case of a wood build, you might consider a short 2x4 bolted to the side of the toolbox, pressing against the opposite side wall. For a build that fits over the wheel well, fastening the toolbox to the bed rails can help ensure little movement.
What about waterproofing?
Many truck owners who carry expensive tools around in the bed have a tonneau cover or cap that can lock. These tops can help keep moisture out of the bed during inclement weather. If you don't have a way to secure your truck bed, you'll also want to include a sturdy lock on your DIY project and come up with a way to anchor the toolbox, so someone can't just walk off with it.
However, even with a truck bed cover, there are a few things to keep in mind. You'll need to routinely refinish and seal the outside of it if it's made from wood to keep water from damaging your toolbox. As one truck enthusiast on Reddit cautioned, "Make sure to keep the bottom off the bed of the pickup so the wood you use is never sitting in a puddle of water where the water will soak in and rot the wood."