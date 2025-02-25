4 Places Where You Can Buy Inserts For Your Milwaukee Packout
In the modern era, there are loads of options to choose from if you want a uniform set of power tools. However, only a few are widely recommended by users, from those who rely on tools to get their daily work done to the folks who use them only now and again. Milwaukee is one of these brands, having provided customers with a wide array of tools to get a host of tasks done. The prices are pretty reasonable, too, with some Milwaukee tools being no-brainers to get based purely on their cost. The Milwaukee product line goes well beyond tools, though, with the brand offering storage solutions as well.
If you accumulate a large collection of tools and equipment, have limited storage space, or need to move them around with ease, Milwaukee Packout is a viable solution. This bright red modular storage system allows for easy organization and storage, with some pieces coming with built-in handles and wheels for mobility. Though finding a black Milwaukee Packout set is far from easy, what's far easier is getting the right protective accessories for such a set. One can find inserts for the sake of organization and protection of Packout cases themselves and the tools stored within them all over the Internet.
If you're looking for Milwaukee Packout inserts, you're in luck. These are some trusted places you can find them online, what they can do, and what they'll cost.
Milwaukee's website is a great starting point to find Packout inserts
Unsurprisingly, the first place to go on the Mikwaukee Packout insert hunt is Milwaukee itself. Likely seeing the demand for inserts, the company has gone ahead and produced its own to fit in all existing Packout containers. Milwaukee's foam Packout inserts are essentially foam squares that can easily slide into any container. The only downside to these is that if you want your tools to sit comfortably and securely within them, you have to do the tracing and cutting yourself. Once that's done, though, you can rest assured that your tools will stay in place on your travels, not knocking around and damaging themselves or the interior of the box.
As far as purchasing these inserts, you can't directly do so on the Milwaukee website. All that site does is keep a catalog of the company's current offerings. Instead, the Milwaukee website's listing for these foam inserts directs you to the many retailers that provide them. The likes of Home Depot, Ace Hardware, Acme Tools, and several other retailers are listed as having them in stock for you to purchase. Using the Home Depot website as an example, each tool box insert currently costs $24.97, while the slightly different-shaped Packout drawer inserts are $24.99. This pricing is pretty consistent among Milwaukee's listed retailers.
Amazon has some Packout-compatible inserts to offer
These days, if you're looking for just about anything, odds are good that Amazon has it in stock for you to buy. The massive online marketplace has everything from food to auto parts to gift ideas. Naturally, within its ever-expanding catalog are power tools and power tool accessories. Amazon has more than its fair share of Milwaukee tools for those in need, and one can even find inserts for Packout containers. They come in all shapes and sizes, so no matter which boxes and tools you have, you'll likely be able to purchase the right inserts for your needs.
Amazon's Packout-compatible insert assortment truly contains something for everyone. Want foam inserts like those from Milwaukee? You're in luck, as the website has Milwaukee-compatible foam inserts for sale at comparable prices. Alternatively, there are more solid inserts specifically designed for certain Milwaukee tools. One such Milwaukee Packout-intended insert and organizer is formed to hold drills, impact drivers, batteries, and drill bits — and is a bit cheaper than Milwaukee's official inserts. Simply place your inserts into your toolbox and set the tools in their designated slots, and you're good to go.
Several Packout insert options are present on Walmart's website
Not unlike Amazon, Walmart is something of a one-stop shop for just about anything you could need. The Walmart website expands the inventory of brick-and-mortar locations significantly, as it not only includes items not sold in stores but those from independent sellers as well. What this amounts to is a solid selection of Milwaukee Packout inserts. It has the foam Packout inserts directly from Milwaukee that one can buy from Home Depot or Ace Hardware, alongside others similar to those from Amazon that may not be officially branded as Milwaukee inserts but are very much compatible with Packout boxes all the same.
At the time of publication, the Packout-ready organization inserts present on Walmart's website are made of foam. They come in different shapes, sizes, and quantities, and run at differing price points. For instance, one Packout-designed insert is intended for organizer 48-22-8430, includes five pieces of foam, and costs $52.45. As for another set of inserts, this one comes in three pieces, is formed to fit organizer 48-22-8431, and costs $41.33. It's all about determining what size you need for your Packout boxes and what kind of money you're looking to drop on inserts. Unfortunately, Walmart's selection of Packout inserts isn't the deepest, so you might not find what you need.
Third-party sellers have Packout inserts of their own for sale
Though Milwaukee and Amazon vendors have taken it upon themselves to sell Packout inserts, many weren't satisfied with these offerings. Thus, they've taken matters into their own hands and have started selling their own. For example, on the website Trace My Space, there's an option to have custom Packout foam inserts cut just for you. You can choose which Packout box it fits, the thickness of the foam, the bottom layer's color, and the layout of your tools. Since this is a specialized service, it's quite pricey at around $90, but at least you can have it put together exactly how you want it.
Meanwhile, other third-party sellers like Jonah Pope have taken custom Packout inserts in another direction. This lineup utilizes 3D printing instead of cut foam for increased durability. His lineup of inserts is available through Indy Precision Printing, featuring trays for a host of different Milwaukee tools. Prices vary from unit to unit, typically hovering in $30 to $55 range. Other candidates to fill your Milwaukee Packout boxes effectively are Kaizen Tool Inserts, Guard Dog Foam Inserts, and the several sellers on Etsy that specialize in improving your tool storage capabilities.
Evidently, there are plenty of ways to go on the search for the right Milwaukee Packout inserts for you. Once you find the right ones for your specific tool boxes, though, you can check out some Milwaukee Packout attachments to further boost your storage system.