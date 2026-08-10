Harbor Freight Just Dropped A New Color For Its US General Mini Toolbox

Underneath the new paint, though, Harbor Freight hasn't messed with the U.S. General Mini Toolbox's core formula, and that consistency is a big part of why each new color gets so much attention. You're still getting an all‑steel, two‑drawer box with drawers rated for about 5 pounds each (10 pounds total), riding on slides that feel better than you'd expect in this price bracket. That makes the Mini more than a novelty: it's sized for precision drivers, pliers, drill bits, soldering gear, label makers, or even PC‑building essentials like thermal paste, cable ties, fittings, and spare fans. The compact footprint lets it live almost anywhere, whether that's stacked on a full-size US General cart, tucked on a garage shelf, or parked next to a monitor as part of a clean desk setup.

Enthusiasts have also noticed Harbor Freight iterating quietly over the last couple of years, with improved drawer travel and expanding color runs contributing to thousands of five‑star reviews and a bit of a cult following. Each new color effectively becomes a small "event" for that community, especially when it coordinates with the larger U.S. General ecosystem. The newest shade doesn't change how the box works, but it does make the Mini Toolbox even easier to justify as both a practical organizer and a visual anchor for your workspace, the kind of budget buy that feels surprisingly dialed‑in once it's loaded up and part of your everyday workflow.