9 Clever Uses For Your Harbor Freight Mini Toolbox

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most frugal DIYers are well aware of Harbor Freight, the hardware retailer to shop when you're looking for affordable yet good quality hand tools, power equipment, and so many other project supplies. Among everything the store has to offer, one of the most highly rated hobbyist products at Harbor Freight is its U.S. General mini toolbox that's only about $20 before sales. At the time of writing, this compact toolbox has earned a near perfect average rating of 4.9 stars and gathered over 5,000 total ratings, a number that's climbed by about 2,000 in less than a year.

As intended, this Harbor Freight toolbox is ideal for tools and gadgets like mini screwdrivers, portable power banks, flashlights, and other small items, but it can also be used to hold much more than just tools. Because of its compact size, affordability, and multiple fun color options, this toolbox easily doubles as a decorative organizer. It makes quite a visual statement, and it's just the right size to adorn bedroom nightstands, bathroom vanities, desks, and even kitchen counters. There are so many ways to utilize Harbor Freight's popular mini toolbox, but we've gathered up nine of the best possibilities here to kickstart your imagination.