9 Clever Uses For Your Harbor Freight Mini Toolbox
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Most frugal DIYers are well aware of Harbor Freight, the hardware retailer to shop when you're looking for affordable yet good quality hand tools, power equipment, and so many other project supplies. Among everything the store has to offer, one of the most highly rated hobbyist products at Harbor Freight is its U.S. General mini toolbox that's only about $20 before sales. At the time of writing, this compact toolbox has earned a near perfect average rating of 4.9 stars and gathered over 5,000 total ratings, a number that's climbed by about 2,000 in less than a year.
As intended, this Harbor Freight toolbox is ideal for tools and gadgets like mini screwdrivers, portable power banks, flashlights, and other small items, but it can also be used to hold much more than just tools. Because of its compact size, affordability, and multiple fun color options, this toolbox easily doubles as a decorative organizer. It makes quite a visual statement, and it's just the right size to adorn bedroom nightstands, bathroom vanities, desks, and even kitchen counters. There are so many ways to utilize Harbor Freight's popular mini toolbox, but we've gathered up nine of the best possibilities here to kickstart your imagination.
A desk organizer
The Harbor Freight mini toolbox is a great companion for any desk, thanks to its compact size, thin drawers that are ideal for office supplies, and multiple colorways to suit different tastes. The toolbox is equipped with precut, nonslip drawer liners that'll keep pens and other writing utensils from rolling around too much, and in addition to the two built-in drawers, there's a lidded compartment on top you can leave open for easy access to essentials while working at the desk.
A few examples of daily essentials you might store in this top section are sticky notes, some correction tape, paper clips, and your favorite pen, pencil, highlighter, permanent marker, or other writing utensil. More can be stored in the drawer below, along with perhaps a few standalone erasers, a pair of scissors, or extra refills of lead and erasers for mechanical pencils. Then, the bottom drawer could potentially be home to a stack of index cards, stapler and tape dispenser refills, a pack of rubber bands, or taller sticky note pads.
Sewing accessory storage
A mini toolbox is an excellent way for sewing enthusiasts to keep up with the many bits and bobs required for the hobby. The U.S. General mini toolbox has a thin top section that can stay propped open. For sewers, this top compartment is perfect for accessories you frequently need to grab while working on a project, like fabric chalk, a seam ripper, safety pins, fabric samples to test on, or an assortment of needles.
Below the top area, there are two drawers that are better equipped for holding slightly larger sewing accessories. For example, the shorter drawer could hold a flexible tape measure, a pair of fabric scissors, a tracing wheel and carbon paper for transferring sewing patterns, extra bobbins, or a pin cushion with pins stashed in it. Then, the bottom drawer is perfect for taller items, like different types and shades of sewing threads or any extra accessories that won't fit in the shorter drawer above. Each drawer can support up to five pounds, which should be more than enough for all your lightweight sewing accessories.
A jewelry box
As it is, Harbor Freight's mini toolbox would make a decent jewelry box. Rings and your most frequently used jewelry could go in the top compartment, and you could scatter bracelets, earrings, and necklaces as you see fit in the two drawers below. That said, depending on your assortment of jewelry, you could have a tangled mess to unravel in your future, no matter how nonslip the built-in drawer liners are.
Or, to truly transform this toolbox into a jewelry box, consider adding some drawer inserts specifically designed with jewelry in mind. You can customize which insert types you buy based on what you have more of in your jewelry collection. For example, ring lovers might want an entire insert that only has slots for rings, whereas someone who prefers dainty necklaces may prefer an insert with just small square cutouts. Regardless, most drawer inserts for jewelry are easily stackable, so you can maximize the amount of available space inside both toolbox drawers.
Art supplies chest
Harbor Freight's popular mini toolbox allows for easy storage of any small objects, including most art supplies. Those built-in nonslip drawer liners can help any thin tool or utensil stay secure when opening and closing the drawers, and each drawer's five-pound weight rating means that they support plenty of supplies. Between the two drawers and the top compartment, which can stay open at over 90 degrees, there's ample space to keep a modest collection of artists' tools organized.
Because the top area comes with that stay-open lid, it's the perfect place for artists to stash their most frequently used supplies or any tools and utensils they're using for the current project they're working on. The drawer below this top section could be a good place to store a set of paint brushes, colored pencils, watercolor pens, a thin sketch pad, or loose paper. Then, the bottom drawer could hold paints, any mini tools you also picked up from Harbor Freight, brush cleaner, small watercolor palettes, and more.
A makeup organizer
The U.S. General mini toolbox is an ideal size to house lightweight, compact makeup products, and starting in November 2025, Harbor Freight released three new colors to choose from, so you don't have to settle for a boring black makeup organizer if you opt for a mini toolbox. Within roughly a 6-by -11-inch area, the top section can easily stash any makeup items that are super thin and long, like eyebrow pencils, lip liners, and eyeliners, as well as a small makeup eraser or a few cotton pads to use for cleaning up or taking off makeup. Again, this top section can stay open plenty wide at an angle of over 90 degrees, so you don't have to keep opening and closing it to grab items as needed while getting ready.
Both drawers below have similar area dimensions, and its nonslip drawer liners to will prevent items from moving around just as they would with art supplies or writing utensils. That five-pound-per-drawer weight limit also leaves you with plenty of leeway, though you likely won't ever reach that maximum supported weight with makeup items. The top drawer is perfect for slightly thicker products than the section above can hold, including concealers, lip glosses, lipsticks, and mascaras, and any product in a compact, like blush, foundation, or bronzer. Since the bottom drawer is a little deeper, this is where the biggest cosmetics would go, like larger bottles of foundation, long eyeshadow palettes you might want to stack, or even uniquely shaped tools, like an eyelash curler or beauty blender.
Storage for any small collection
If you collect anything that's incredibly compact, the Harbor Freight mini toolbox could be the perfect storage solution. For example, it's great for collections of items that are super thin and potentially stackable, like coins or matchbooks. A mini toolbox also works well for storing things with a small overall footprint, like thimbles or pins.
This storage method isn't necessarily great for collections you want to show off, but it's great for any collection you want to keep protected from the elements while you add to it. To help safeguard important collections, this mini toolbox's aluminum drawer trim is corrosion-resistant and has a powder-coated glossy finish designed to resist rust and wear slower. These features may only protect the toolbox directly, but corrosion and rust spread quickly, so the toolbox's built-in resistance can help soothe fears for collectors of anything metal-based.
Past storing collections of a unique item type, Harbor Freight's mini toolbox can also hold collections of small supplies. For anyone into painting miniatures, the toolbox's three separate compartments are convenient for storing brushes, tiny tools, paints, and even the miniature models themselves, depending on just how small they are. Or, for a jewelry beading enthusiast, adding a few small insert boxes to the toolbox's drawers makes it perfect for holding individual bead styles.
A candy and snack box
The U.S. General mini toolbox taking the internet by storm is already a useful Harbor Freight gift under $25 by itself, but if you were to pack it with someone's favorite candy and snacks before gifting it to them, it'd be even better. The top compartment isn't very deep, but there are plenty of mini-size candies and snack packs that would fit perfectly here. Besides, with the top section designed to be easy to access, it's a great place for grab-and-go foods like that. Then, the two drawers below this top section can fit packs of larger snack crackers, cookies, gummies, or an assortment of fun-size or even full-size candy bars.
While this snack-packed mini toolbox absolutely makes a great gift for anyone, it would also make a great statement piece on a kitchen counter or island. Instead of packing it with candy and snack foods, you could make it a breakfast station, including items like granola bars, breakfast biscuits or crackers, fruit leathers, electrolyte flavor packs, or coffee pods. Or, you could transform it into a dedicated coffee station at home or work, adding not only coffee pods but also individual creamer packs, sugar options, and flavorings.
A bathroom toiletries organizer
Whether you keep it on your bathroom vanity as a statement piece or stash it below as a purely functional item, the U.S. General mini toolbox would make a great organizer for assorted bathroom toiletries. The toolbox would be in an environment where it could get water dripped onto it or face a buildup of condensation after showers, but it's that powder-coated finish and aluminum drawer trim that helps protect your collectibles from corrosion will provide the same level of protection in a high-humidity area like a bathroom.
Below the lid of the thin compartment on top, you can store anything that's around the thickness of a pen and will fit in its roughly 6 by 11-inch area. This could include a small container of cotton swabs, a pair of tweezers, nail files, bobby pins, hair ties, dental floss, and even an extra toothbrush or two.
The bottom drawer would be great for stashing any travel-size toiletries you might buy or receive as gifts, like shampoos, conditioners, body washes, body or hand lotions, deodorants, face cleansers, or sunscreens. That still leaves plenty of toiletries you can organize in the top drawer, including travel-size or even full-size tubes of toothpaste, disposable razors, face wipes, pain relievers, adhesive bandages, and other small first-aid products.
Storage for small tech and cables
Whether you're a tech enthusiast or not, there's a high likelihood that you have a bunch of loose, unorganized cables stuffed in a drawer or, even worse, you know you have a collection of cables somewhere in your home but they're scattered across multiple locations. If you've been in search of a good storage solution for these cables, along with any small tech or miscellaneous gadgets you've acquired over the years, Harbor Freight's highly rated mini toolbox might be the perfect solution.
To make everything as organized as possible, it's worth investing in some reusable cable ties and maybe small compartments for the toolbox drawers to keep different cable types separate. You could use the top drawer for storing shorter cables, flash drives, and precision screwdrivers and the bottom drawer for longer cables and charging bricks. Because these items are so lightweight and open drawers wouldn't topple the toolbox, it might be worth it to add this mod for the Harbor Freight mini toolbox that lets you fully extend the drawers. Then, the top compartment would be a great place to store thin SD and microSD cards, one or two flash drives, and a commonly used charging cable.