4 Cute & Fun Mini Tools You Can Find At Harbor Freight (According To Reviews)
If you're a regular DIYer, either professionally in one of the trades or as a hobby, you're most likely familiar with the Harbor Freight chain of stores. With a strong focus on in-house brands, affordable prices, and meeting real tool needs, Harbor Freight is a go-to location for enthusiasts of all interests and job types. While the company may be most famous among tradespeople, like auto mechanics and electricians, its vast inventory covers everything from hand and power tools to welding supplies, lighting solutions, and safety gear.
Despite the fact that many shoppers tend to focus on Harbor Freight's more powerful and mainstream products, like drills, impact drivers, and hand tools, the store's inventory can be truly surprising. Among some of the more unanticipated gadgets you can find at Harbor Freight are miniature tools. These products include everything from tiny table saws to mini screwdrivers, and while you may feel tempted to write off these diminutive devices as children's toys, miniature tools are actually incredibly useful. Applications for mini tools include everything from PC building to working on cars and more, and having access to a handful of these products can be extremely handy for all manner of DIY tasks and professional jobs.
We checked out Harbor Freight's mini tool inventory and found four devices that are both adorably small and acutely useful. We based our selection on things like product features and size, price, and user reviews. However, we'll cover our methodology later. For now, check out these four cute and fun mini tools you can find at Harbor Freight.
Mini paint roller kit
Love it or hate it, painting is often a necessary part of life. Whether you're a professional contractor, a home improvement enthusiast, or a hobbyist, chances are you'll have to paint something at some point. When that time comes, one of the things that can make the entire process substantially easier is having access to the right tools for the job. Painting tools represent a broad category of products and include everything from painters' tape to protective throw sheets and a vast number of different brushes. However, one of the handiest items you can have is a roller. Paint rollers are designed to help us apply large quantities of paint at a time, and they can significantly cut down on the time you spend working. Standard paint rollers normally come with a roughly 9-inch roller, but if you're working on a smaller or more detailed area, you may want something a bit more compact.
In that case, Harbor Freight's High-Density Foam Mini Roller Kit could be worth checking out. The kit includes one paint tray, as well as a mini roller handle and an accompanying 4-inch high-density roller cover. The set is designed to help you knock out detailed painting work, like trim pieces, bannisters, and more. It works with all paint types, and the handle is threaded, allowing you to screw on an extension pole and use your mini roller for hard-to-reach areas, making the product worthy of inclusion in your home restoration tool kit. The mini paint roller kit costs just $3.99 and is well-rated by customers, boasting 4.5 out of 5 stars based on nearly 200 user reviews.
Mini pliers set
Pliers are a type of tool that you'll most likely find in any well-stocked toolbox. They're wildly useful for a vast number of different applications, trades, and hobbies, and it's never a bad idea to add a few more variations to your kit. That said, many standard pliers, with their long handles and large jaws, are too big and bulky for working in tight spaces or for manipulating tiny parts. For example, if you work with small pieces of technology or are into tiny crafts, there may be various times when you need to grasp a minuscule fastener or other part. While a standard set of larger pliers may be able to grab onto those tiny parts, the pliers themselves may be too small to fit into your work area.
In those cases, having access to a quality set of mini pliers, like the Pittsburgh Precision Pliers Set, could be a huge help. The six-piece set includes end nippers, diagonal cutters, needle-nose pliers, long-nose pliers, bent-nose pliers, and flat-nose pliers, making the kit extremely versatile for numerous tasks. The mini pliers each feature double-injected PVC handles for superior comfort, while spring returns allow you to easily use the tools one-handed. The drop-forged construction contributes to long-lasting durability, and serrated jaws enable excellent grip. The Pittsburgh mini pliers set costs $11.99 and is well-rated by customers, featuring 4.6 out of 5 stars based on 355 user reviews.
Mini round nose shovel
Shovels are one of those tools that are basically universally useful. Humanity has been using shovels for thousands of years in one form or another, and these devices can be extremely useful not only for digging holes but also for any number of other landscaping and construction activities. Standard shovels tend to be relatively large, with long handles that provide leverage as we work to displace dirt, gravel, sand, and other material. However, those basic shovels can be inconvenient for some tasks. For example, if you need to do some small-scale work in a garden, or if you want a solid emergency tool to carry in your car, a standard shovel may be too large and cumbersome for the job.
Luckily, you can grab the adorably small One Stop Gardens 27 in. Round Nose Mini Shovel from Harbor Freight. It comes with a 5-⅞-inch wide by 8-3/16-inch long blade, capable of slicing through dense soil, while a 19-⅝-inch fiberglass laminate handle provides excellent strength and stability. The shovel's handle features a high-impact, comfort-grip handle to prevent user fatigue and injuries, and the tool's overall small size makes it perfect for working in tight spaces or for carrying in your car's emergency supply kit. The One Stop Gardens miniature shovel costs $9.99 and is extremely well-rated by users, boasting an impressive 4.9 out of 5 stars based on nearly 1,000 Harbor Freight reviews.
Mini 12-volt flashlight
Flashlights are another type of universally handy tool. Most of us understand how flashlights work and the utility they can provide. However, these devices can be easy to overlook and take for granted, and many of us may not ever think about flashlights until the power goes out and we need one. Because of that, there is some merit in owning multiple flashlights and storing them strategically. While keeping a bright flashlight in your toolbox is a great idea, it's also wise to have one handy by your bed and another in your car's emergency kit.
When it comes to choosing a pocket-sized flashlight to store in your vehicle's survival pack, you have a lot of different options. However, one product that you may be interested in checking out is Harbor Freight's 80 Lumen Rechargeable 12V Compact Mini LED Flashlight. While listed as an 80-lumen light, the product description states that the product actually provides 75 lumens at a distance up to 30 feet, making it moderately bright and more than capable of helping you navigate the dark. It plugs into any standard 12-volt outlet, meaning you can charge it in your car, and offers up to three hours of illumination on a single charge. The flashlight uses chip-on-board (COB) LEDs, providing a powerful beam and a compact design. It features an integrated charging light, and the product's minuscule size allows you to easily stash it in your pocket for adventures. The flashlight costs $3.99 and comes with great customer ratings, boasting 4.7 out of 5 stars based on just shy of 1,000 user reviews.
Why did we choose to include these tools?
When picking out tools to include in this list, we considered a few distinct criteria: item features and application, cost, and user reviews. First of all, we searched for a handful of products that are both cute and miniature while also providing real-world benefits and applications. Each product covered here is useful for numerous different trades, DIY tasks, and hobbies, all while coming in an adorable and handy size. Next, we considered each product's price. Because these are mini tools, it wouldn't make sense for them to be too terribly expensive. Each product here costs less than $20.00, and all but one of them fall below the $10.00 mark. Finally, we wanted to hear what users had to say about these products, so we checked out the customer reviews. Each of the tools covered here has a minimum of 4.4 out of 5 stars based on dozens of user reviews, and we prioritized products described by customers as efficient, a good bargain, and versatile.
All that said, remember that you should always perform your own investigation when shopping for tools, even miniature ones. While most of the products covered here are highly affordable, it's still important to understand your own needs when purchasing tools. Also, it's wise to compare prices from various stores and brands, as well as take advantage of any available discount programs, like Harbor Freight's Inside Track Club. Then, you can use that information to make an informed decision and buy the product that best addresses your hobbies or job.