This Harbor Freight Mini Tool Box DIY Mod Gives The Drawers Full Extension
Many professionals and DIYers alike choose Harbor Freight as their go-to place for a wide variety of power tools, hand tools, and some obscure tools you probably didn't realize existed. It's also an ideal place to get tool boxes to store your equipment and accessories. But if you've purchased the U.S. General Mini Steel Toolbox and you're frustrated by the one-inch lack of full extension on the drawers, you're not alone. The good news is that there's a modification that may help, and it's easier to do than you might think.
This mod was posted on a Reddit thread in late 2025. The thread's author explained that the problem with the tool box, which looks like it came from Snap-On, isn't the hardware. In fact, it's already designed with built-in full extension slides. So rather than try to replace them, the Redditor decided to reclaim the full inch at the back by removing the slides and installing four pop rivets. These rivets now connect the drawers to the inside of the box, giving the desired extension. The entire process took around 15 minutes.
Though the Redditor's explanation does give an idea of how the installation was done, there are no photos that give a step-by-step guide as of this writing. There's also no video of the installation. Though several commenters found the post helpful, many did ask for a link to such a video if it is indeed created.
Modifying Harbor Freight's mini tool box isn't a perfect fix
The Reddit DIY modification on the U.S. General Mini Steel Toolbox, which now comes in three new colors at Harbor Freight, was met with some trepidation from a few commenters. One person warned about opening all the drawers at the same time, as doing so would likely cause the box to tip over. Another person echoed that sentiment, speculating that the reason the drawers don't open all the way in the first place is to ensure the box remains upright.
However, one commenter claims that modifying the box means it won't function the same way again. The drawers won't completely close as they did before, and the built-in magnets on the back of the drawers will no longer engage with the box either. So even though the modification does technically work, you would be stuck with these problems. "If you don't like the rough edges on either side of the drawer pulls," one person wrote, "then this is not the mod for you."
Harbor Freight hasn't addressed the issue with the mini tool box's drawers not fully opening, though it appears to be a problem for many users. In fact, the majority of the negative comments on the box's product page focus specifically on the lack of full extension. Though some Redditors have pointed out that the 2025 model of the box opens up a bit more than the 2024 model, others say it's still not far enough.