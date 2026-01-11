This Harbor Freight Mini Tool Box DIY Mod Gives The Drawers Full Extension

Many professionals and DIYers alike choose Harbor Freight as their go-to place for a wide variety of power tools, hand tools, and some obscure tools you probably didn't realize existed. It's also an ideal place to get tool boxes to store your equipment and accessories. But if you've purchased the U.S. General Mini Steel Toolbox and you're frustrated by the one-inch lack of full extension on the drawers, you're not alone. The good news is that there's a modification that may help, and it's easier to do than you might think.

This mod was posted on a Reddit thread in late 2025. The thread's author explained that the problem with the tool box, which looks like it came from Snap-On, isn't the hardware. In fact, it's already designed with built-in full extension slides. So rather than try to replace them, the Redditor decided to reclaim the full inch at the back by removing the slides and installing four pop rivets. These rivets now connect the drawers to the inside of the box, giving the desired extension. The entire process took around 15 minutes.

Though the Redditor's explanation does give an idea of how the installation was done, there are no photos that give a step-by-step guide as of this writing. There's also no video of the installation. Though several commenters found the post helpful, many did ask for a link to such a video if it is indeed created.