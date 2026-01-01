4 Obscure Harbor Freight Tools You Probably Didn't Realize Existed

When you need new tools, batteries, hardware, and equipment, there are a few stores that can deliver on almost every front. Harbor Freight is one such store, providing customers with all of the essentials to get an honest day's work done. Of course, what makes the store so noteworthy isn't just its selection of essentials like drills, sanders, and nailers. Looking around the Harbor Freight website and perusing the aisles of its physical stores reveals that it actually has some pretty niche and helpful tools within its expansive catalogue.

There are plenty of seldom-used and rarely-discussed tools within Harbor Freight's offerings, most of which come from the many tool brands you may not even realize are owned by Harbor Freight. Some are intended for highly-specific jobs, hence why most haven't added them to their tool collections, while others are designed to make certain tasks easier that could theoretically be handled with more common tools. While how truly niche they are will vary from person to person, these tools are worth highlighting for their overall obscurity to the general public. Here's a selection of some of the most notable, yet obscure, Harbor Freight tools available that could be quite worthwhile buys for those who need them.