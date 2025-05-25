8 Creative Ways To Mark Your Tools For Identification And Theft Prevention

Marking your tools is important for theft prevention, but it also serves other benefits. Maintaining and looking after a large tool shop is a tough task, especially with a small crew. And many tools are compact enough to fit into one's pocket or a small bag.

Let's say you are working on a big project for some company or client with many other coworkers who own the same set of tools. Now, when working together, obviously, each of you will keep your tools near at hand, so things might get mixed up in the flow. Like, say both you and your coworker have the same GearWrench pliers — having labels or identification markers separating your tools from others' will be absolutely crucial.

Before moving on to the methods, let us give you a little tip. Adam Savage's Tested highly warned his audience against using colored duct tapes for marking tools because they tend to leave an ugly residue on the tool's body that cannot be removed even with the highest quality of acetone and scrapers. Another cheaper method for marking is tying zipties around the handles of the tools; however, this is also not a good idea. Why? Because zipties are made of hard and rigid polymer, Nylon in a majority of the cases, which will hurt the skin when you hold the tool or exert pressure when using it for work.

