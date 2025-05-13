Are Tool Prices Increasing In America? Here's What You Need To Know

When President Trump announced his "Liberation Day" tariffs, the American public's first question was whether they would make products more expensive. Most believed they would, with an April 2025 Gallup poll showing that 89% of Americans thought that the measure would raise the price of goods for consumers. For some companies, the tariffs could mean billions in losses. For instance, GM announced it could take a $5 billion hit from the policy. Many have also pointed out that the burden of these tariffs would ultimately land on the consumer. One industry where this is the case is hand and power tools, where several big names in power tools have announced price increases, including Stanley Black & Decker, Illinois Tool Works, and Tekton. These price changes can be attributed to an industry flush with imports, making it particularly susceptible to tariffs.

Overall, the United States is the world's largest importer of hand and motor working tools, bringing in roughly $1.8 billion worth in 2023. China, which is one of the countries subject to tariffs, was the world's leading exporter in both categories, collectively exporting just over $4 billion of tools, $3.162 billion of which made its way to the American market. This is despite none of the world's ten largest manufacturers coming from mainland China, and five of the top eleven companies being American. And while price hikes aren't unique to the tool industry, the situation presents a fascinating look into how interconnected global supply chains make tariffs difficult for foreign and domestic manufacturers.

