How To Scan A QR Code On Android

With Quick Response (QR) codes, sharing and getting information has never been so quick and easy. There are tons of generator apps and tools out there that you can use to create a QR code for essentially anything, whether that's for an email address, Facebook business page, or simple text. After making your code, you can then readily share it by simply printing the image, posting it online, or sending it like a photo via your instant messaging app of choice.

The best part about QR codes is that extracting the data from them is just as easy as generating the codes themselves. You can choose from multiple QR code scanner apps available online, most of which are free and easy to use. If you're on an Android device, however, there are three best ways to scan a QR code: Google Lens, your native camera app, and a third-party app. In this guide, we've covered the step-by-step process for all three methods.