This Harbor Freight Tiny Tool Might Not Be On Your Radar, But Users Say It Should Be

Sometimes, the smallest, simplest tool in your kit can be the most important — the make-or-break instrument needed for a DIY project or repair job. Stubby screwdrivers, for example, offer a ton of functionality in a very tiny package. Not only can they tighten and loosen the same fasteners as a standard screwdriver, but their short handles allow you to do so in especially hard-to-reach areas. There's no shortage of options out there when it comes to stubby screwdrivers, but one that might not be on your radar is the Doyle 6-in-1 Stubby Multibit Screwdriver/Nut Driver, which is highly praised by many that have used it.

Doyle is one of the several house brands owned by Harbor Freight, which is why you'll likely only find it at the retailer. The stubby screwdriver is just 4 inches long, so you can pretty much keep it anywhere — a tool box, junk drawer, glove compartment, or even your pocket. Rather than being compatible with just one of the many types of screwdriver heads, Doyle's stubby fits two, as it comes with four interchangeable bits — PH1, PH2, 3/16-inch slotted and ¼-inch slotted. Additionally, the reversible steel shaft also converts into a (non-magnetic) nut driver that includes two sizes, one ¼-inch and one 5/16-inch, expanding the versatility of the tool. The handle stores the bits you're not using and, while short, is cushioned with rubber to provide better control and torque, as well as comfort.

The Doyle 6-in-1 Stubby Multibit Screwdriver/Nut Driver is also cheap at $7.99 and comes with a 100% lifetime guarantee. All of this sounds good on paper, but what really makes the tool worth considering are all the positive reviews.