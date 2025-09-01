This Harbor Freight Tiny Tool Might Not Be On Your Radar, But Users Say It Should Be
Sometimes, the smallest, simplest tool in your kit can be the most important — the make-or-break instrument needed for a DIY project or repair job. Stubby screwdrivers, for example, offer a ton of functionality in a very tiny package. Not only can they tighten and loosen the same fasteners as a standard screwdriver, but their short handles allow you to do so in especially hard-to-reach areas. There's no shortage of options out there when it comes to stubby screwdrivers, but one that might not be on your radar is the Doyle 6-in-1 Stubby Multibit Screwdriver/Nut Driver, which is highly praised by many that have used it.
Doyle is one of the several house brands owned by Harbor Freight, which is why you'll likely only find it at the retailer. The stubby screwdriver is just 4 inches long, so you can pretty much keep it anywhere — a tool box, junk drawer, glove compartment, or even your pocket. Rather than being compatible with just one of the many types of screwdriver heads, Doyle's stubby fits two, as it comes with four interchangeable bits — PH1, PH2, 3/16-inch slotted and ¼-inch slotted. Additionally, the reversible steel shaft also converts into a (non-magnetic) nut driver that includes two sizes, one ¼-inch and one 5/16-inch, expanding the versatility of the tool. The handle stores the bits you're not using and, while short, is cushioned with rubber to provide better control and torque, as well as comfort.
The Doyle 6-in-1 Stubby Multibit Screwdriver/Nut Driver is also cheap at $7.99 and comes with a 100% lifetime guarantee. All of this sounds good on paper, but what really makes the tool worth considering are all the positive reviews.
Users like the Doyle stubby's modest size — and its modest price
Only a few dozen Harbor Freight customers have weighed in on the Doyle 6-in-1 Stubby Multibit Screwdriver/Nut Driver, but those who have overwhelmingly endorse it. Based on 60+ user reviews, the tool has an excellent 4.8 out of 5 score, with every user asked recommending the product. At the time of this writing, over 85% of ratings are 5 out of 5 stars and there are no 1-star or 2-star reviews.
The majority of these reviews focus on the quality of the tool, its small size and weight convenience, or — in many cases — both. One 5-star review titled "Small but mighty" reports that the tool "has a great weight and feel to it. For only $7 you are getting great bang for your buck." Another calls it a "great little stubby that is probably an inch shorter than what I already had. I can think of many a time where this would have made things easier."
Another fan of its compact design says that it's "just a great little screwdriver. I keep it in my desk so I don't have to go to the garage all the time. I'll get a second one for the tool bag one of these days." The small size and low price of the tool makes it tempting to buy more than one and keep them in different areas for your convenience. One user even reported they'd "be buying a few more for the garage toolbox, the small toolkit in the house, my girlfriend's house, and the toolkit for my daughter to take to college. Well worth the price!"
What do users like using the Doyle stubby screwdriver for?
Many Harbor Freight customers leaving positive reviews for the Doyle 6-in-1 Stubby Multibit Screwdriver/Nut Driver illustrate how helpful the tool is by describing how they' used it. One customer calls the stubby "very handy around the house. Keep one in the kitchen. Great for tightening handles on cabinets and pots and pans. Great all around too. Would buy another one. Great to have one all around the house. You never know when you're gonna need it. Very versatile." Another reviewer states they've "needed it in a tight place between floor joists where a regular screwdriver would not fit."
The tool appears to be very useful in the laundry room. One customer utilized the tool "to change a washing machine valve where space was tight," while another "had to remove screws inside my dryer to replace the heating coil. Other screwdrivers were too long to fit without dismantling more of the unit. This fit fight in, saving time and effort to make the repair." Yet another user "needed a stubby screwdriver for a clothes dryer repair ... it's solidly built, well balanced, and has perfectly sized tips to prevent stripping the screw.
Some people find the tool useful as a gift. One customer said, "Doyle's stubby is on my wife's Christmas list. My wife has tons of tools and specialty hand tools. She makes jewelry and all sorts of other craft items." Based on the strong positive feedback and recommendations from those that have already bought and used the 6-in-1 Stubby Multibit Screwdriver/Nut Driver, it seems to be one of a number of Doyle tools worth buying at Harbor Freight.