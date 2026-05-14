Every Major Cordless Power Screwdriver Brand Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

At their core, power tools let us do what a hand tool would allow, but faster and more easily. There are some exceptions, of course — cases in which a power tool is the only reasonable choice (who even uses a hand drill anymore?) and things that are best left to a good brand of hand tools. According to some, driving fasteners is one of those exceptions: something to be done by hand, lest you be accused of laziness. Yet the facts remain the same: No one outside of internet forums cares if you assemble your IKEA furniture with an electric screwdriver, and you'll save a lot of time using one of these tools.

However, if you spend enough time looking around hardware stores and toolmaker inventories, you'll notice a distinct lack of cordless screwdrivers. Even though many tool brands sell one electric driver, only a handful have decided to expand their lineup to include models for different price ranges and use cases. Plus, a lot of well-known brands make mediocre and overpriced screwdrivers. Hopefully, our ranking of major power screwdriver brands will make this whole thing less confusing.

To be clear, this is a list of the best screwdriver brands, not individual electric screwdrivers or brands of impact drivers. We have covered these topics before in other articles, so if that's what you're interested in, you're in luck. Finally, before continuing to our list, keep in mind that even the brands at the bottom can still make some good screwdrivers. They may not offer as much choice or may make expensive and slightly underpowered models, but they're probably good enough to replace your manual screwdrivers in most cases.