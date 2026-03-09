15 Ryobi USB Lithium Tools You Can Get For Under $100

Ryobi is a manufacturer of popular power tools, many of which are powered by rechargeable batteries. The company got its start in the 1940s, making die-cast products in a modified soy sauce warehouse. Ryobi started making power tools in 1968 and has since become a familiar brand available at most major home improvement stores.

In addition to conventional power tools, both corded and cordless, the company offers a line of smaller tools powered by its USB lithium battery platform. These batteries are smaller than typical power tool batteries and resemble common disposable batteries in shape and design. Instead of throwing these batteries out when you're finished with them, you can recharge them with a USB-C cable.

USB lithium tools are billed as compact, portable, and versatile, designed to go wherever you need them. These tools are typically smaller, less powerful, and more affordable than other power tools. Here are 15 Ryobi USB lithium power tools you can add to your collection for under $100.