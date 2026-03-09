15 Ryobi USB Lithium Tools You Can Get For Under $100
Ryobi is a manufacturer of popular power tools, many of which are powered by rechargeable batteries. The company got its start in the 1940s, making die-cast products in a modified soy sauce warehouse. Ryobi started making power tools in 1968 and has since become a familiar brand available at most major home improvement stores.
In addition to conventional power tools, both corded and cordless, the company offers a line of smaller tools powered by its USB lithium battery platform. These batteries are smaller than typical power tool batteries and resemble common disposable batteries in shape and design. Instead of throwing these batteries out when you're finished with them, you can recharge them with a USB-C cable.
USB lithium tools are billed as compact, portable, and versatile, designed to go wherever you need them. These tools are typically smaller, less powerful, and more affordable than other power tools. Here are 15 Ryobi USB lithium power tools you can add to your collection for under $100.
3-inch drain auger -- $59.97
Kitchen sinks can get clogged with foreign objects and food waste, bathroom sinks can get clogged with hair, bobby pins, and soap scum, and toilets can get clogged with unmentionable obstructions. Suffice it to say that these aren't necessarily the sorts of clogs you want to clear by hand. Many people reach for clog-removing liquids, but these often use caustic chemicals and are only effective against certain types of clogs.
Alternatively, a drain auger, also known as a drain snake, is designed to slip inside your plumbing and break up or remove clogs. This drain auger from Ryobi has a 3-foot reach. While many drain snakes are operated manually with a hand crank, this one is part of Ryobi's USB lithium-powered tool line. It will do some of the heavy lifting in getting the auger down your pipes and back out again, making it easier to clear a clogged sink or drain. The cable is also replaceable, in case it breaks or you just think it's seen enough. A single 2Ah USB lithium battery is included.
Before using a drain auger, make sure to put on gloves and eye protection in case things get messy, and have cleaning supplies on hand. Insert the auger into the drain and turn the handle clockwise as you feed the auger down the pipe. Continue until you find the clog, then pull the auger out. Repeat these steps until your pipes are running cleanly.
Detail scrubber -- $39.97
Ryobi's USB lithium detail scrubber is a multi-purpose cleaning tool with brush heads for just about every occasion. It's lightweight, has an LED battery indicator to let you know when the battery is low and when it's fully charged, and is IPX7 water-resistant. That means it can be submerged in up to 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes, so it can definitely stand up to your grimy kitchen sink.
Need to detail your car with all its tiny nooks and crannies? Hoping to scrub the drains in your bathroom sinks, clean up grout, or scrub away other hard-to-remove messes? This detail scrubber makes more than 6,000 oscillations per minute, which is over 100 every single second.
The kit includes the detail scrubber tool and its default brush head, a single 2Ah USB lithium battery, a USB charging cable, a medium-bristle detail brush, and a hard-bristle grout brush. You can also get additional brush heads, like the soft-bristle brush for gentler cleaning, or the scouring and sponge pad attachments.
Magnetic tray light -- $49.97
The magnetic tray light isn't the most elegant creation. It feels a little bit like two different products attached to one another, but at least both of those products are useful.
The lamp emits up to 450 lumens and is attached to the end of a 12-inch flexible neck. The light's head adjusts to switch between a floodlight and a spotlight, and you can get up to 28 hours of runtime on low with the included 2Ah USB lithium battery.
The other part of this gadget is the magnetic tray at the bottom. It features a magnetic base, allowing you to attach the tray light to any ferrous metal surface, regardless of angle or orientation. It also has a keyhole mount on the bottom so you can attach the tray light to any non-magnetic wall using a garden-variety screw. The light is also compatible with Ryobi Link Wall Storage. In addition to the base, the metal tray is also magnetic, so you can temporarily store your nuts, bolts, screws, and other small metal odds and ends.
Telescoping power scrubber -- $74
Ryobi's telescoping power scrubber can adjust its length from 27 inches to 47 inches and pivot its head up to 180 degrees, letting you clean hard-to-reach spaces more easily. It weighs just 2.4 pounds, so you can hold it overhead longer without fatigue. The device can also be submerged in up to 3 feet of water for up to half an hour, so you can clean the tub and other wet spaces with confidence.
You can use it to clean outdoor objects and surfaces, hard-to-reach corners, high windows, and more. When you're done with weekend cleaning, an integrated loop on the end of the handle lets you hang it on the wall for storage between uses.
The kit comes with a single 2Ah USB lithium battery, a charging cable, a 3.5-inch medium-bristle brush, a 3.5-inch hard-bristle brush, a medium-bristle cone brush, and a soft-bristle cone brush. And it's compatible with any Ryobi hex shank cleaning accessories like the palm scrubber, round brushes with a variety of bristles, a soap dispensing brush, a buffing set, and more.
Shear shrubber -- $59.97
Ryobi's shear shrubber is a lawn care kit designed for trimming hedges, cutting grass, and doing other detail work in your yard. The tool comes with a 3-inch shear blade, a 6-inch shrubber blade (hedge trimmer), a 2Ah battery, and a charging cable.
The shrubber will run for 35 minutes on a charge, and an LED battery indicator lets you know when it's time to recharge. You can convert between a hedge trimmer and a grass shear by swapping out the blades, no tools needed. The hedge trimmers can be used to trim bushes or shrubs, and the grass shears are used, as the name suggests, to cut grass. You probably wouldn't want to cut your entire yard with them, but they can be useful for smaller areas. The corners of your yard, the edges, the space around flower beds, sprinklers, and bird baths are all places lawn mowers usually miss. If you still need to trim the grass in those spaces, that's when a grass shear might come in handy.
Compact chemical sprayer -- $49.97
If you have more than a few houseplants, a motorized chemical sprayer can save you quite a bit of effort. Ryobi's compact chemical sprayer has a half-liter tank for holding water or your preferred chemical cocktail, and the tank is translucent, so you can see the fill level at a glance.
The sprayer has a reach of up to 18 feet and can spray over 20 tanks on a single charge. It can be used with fertilizers, pesticides, and other common plant-care chemicals to care for your indoor plants, porch or patio plants, and small gardens.
The sprayer has an adjustable nozzle and three modes: stream, mist, and fan. You control spraying action with an on/off button, so you don't have to continuously hold down or pump a trigger, and an LED battery indicator lets you know when power is running low. The chemical sprayer comes with a 2Ah battery and a charging cable.
High volume inflator -- $42.97
How many of us have an embarrassing memory of painstakingly inflating an air mattress or pool toy with only our lungs? If you've ever tried it, you probably understand the value of a motorized air pump. This high-volume inflator from Ryobi's USB lithium line can be used to inflate air mattresses, beach balls, pool toys, and other items. It can also be used as a hard surface blower to clean or clear small spaces.
It's IPX4 water resistant, so you can inflate pool toys without worry, and it's small enough to pack around with you, so it's there when you need it. It has two inflation speeds. In fast mode, it's capable of filling a twin-sized air mattress in under 90 seconds. It comes with a single 2Ah battery, a charging cable, a sweeper nozzle, and a narrow pinch valve nozzle. It also features an accessory compartment for storing the nozzles when not in use.
3/8-inch ratchet -- $69
A ratcheting socket wrench can allow motion in one direction while preventing movement in the other. It's a go-to tool when you need to fasten or unfasten nuts and bolts. This 3/8-inch ratchet from Ryobi is compact, so it fits into tight spaces, and it's battery-powered rather than manual, so you can drive nuts and bolts with minimal effort.
The ratchet can operate in automatic mode (when the motor does the work) or manual mode (when you do the work). It delivers 10 foot-pounds of powered torque, and it can handle more than 50 foot-pounds of torque when turned manually.
Other features include a built-in LED work light, an LED battery indicator, and a variable speed trigger. This compact battery-powered tool gives you access to spaces and hardware you couldn't reach by hand or with conventional tools, and it provides extra leverage so you can fasten and unfasten nuts and bolts with ease.
LED pivoting laser -- $49.97
There are countless lighting accessories and solutions on the market. The LED pivoting laser is Ryobi's contribution to portable multi-purpose lighting, courtesy of its USB lithium line.
The flashlight has three brightness levels at 75, 225, and 625 lumens. It comes with a charging cable and a 2Ah battery, which has enough capacity to power the flashlight for up to 16 hours on its lowest setting. It's a customizable flashlight with a rechargeable battery, but what sets this flashlight apart is its features.
It has a belt clip with a lanyard loop. It's IP54 water and dust-resistant, so it can stand up to a beating. It has a magnetic base, so you can attach it to metal surfaces at any angle. It also has a head that pivots 180 degrees, giving you control over where the light shines. The light also features a red dot laser mounted just above the flashlight so you can illuminate your environment and identify specific items at the same time. You can point out objects in the dark while out camping or identify hard-to-reach components in a work or DIY project.
Soldering pen -- $69.97
If you're the sort of person who likes DIY projects, crafts, or both, you've probably at least considered purchasing a soldering iron. They can be used for a wide variety of projects, from stained glass to building computers. You can use them to make jewelry or repair components during HVAC, plumbing, or automotive work. And that's without considering all of the at-home projects you could get into.
It can be hard to know which soldering irons are best for beginners. Conventional soldering irons plug into a wall socket, but Ryobi's USB lithium soldering pen is battery-powered and cordless. It heats to 900 degrees Fahrenheit in less than two minutes, has an onboard work light, and a 10-minute auto shutdown function to prevent accidents. An automatic shutdown is also triggered if you place the tip cover on. Other features include an LED battery indicator, a built-in miniature kickstand, and the ability to swap out tips easily without tools. It comes with a 2Ah USB lithium battery and charging cable.
Multi-head screwdriver kit -- $49.88
Power drills or screwdrivers are among the most basic and common types of power tools for a reason. They are versatile and frequently used. If you're going to buy just one power tool, a powered driver is probably the one.
Ryobi's multi-head screwdriver kit is a compact screwdriver powered by Ryobi's USB lithium batteries, but it's more than just your basic power drill. On top of standard features like an LED battery indicator and a built-in work light, this kit comes with a trio of head attachments. In addition to the familiar 1/4-inch hex setup, the kit comes with an offset head attachment and right-angle attachment for getting into tight corners or hard-to-reach spaces. It's almost like having three different tools in a single compact package.
This kit comes with everything you need to get started drilling and driving, including the driver itself, a 2Ah battery, extra head attachments, a bit set, and a charging cable.
4-in-1 craft stapler/nailer -- $79
Whether you're reupholstering furniture or putting up decorations in your classroom, a nail gun or staple gun can be a game changer, and Ryobi's USB lithium 4-in-1 crafting tool is more versatile than most. It can accept four different sorts of fasteners: light-duty staples, heavy-duty staples, round crown staples, and brad nails. And it doesn't sacrifice speed or efficiency for versatility; it can drive up to 600 staples or nails on a single charge of the included battery.
Sometimes, when you're using a nail gun or staple gun, the tool gets in the way, and it can feel like you're guessing a little bit about placement. This tool has a built-in guide line to let you know exactly where your fastener will come down, improving your precision. Other features include an LED battery indicator, an indicator that alerts you when you're low on staples or nails, and a compact design. It comes with a 3Ah battery and charging cable, but you'll have to buy fasteners separately.
Power cutter -- $59.97
If you have just a few materials to cut, a pair of scissors is more than up to the task, but if you need to make a lot of cuts, especially in tough materials, you might want something with a little more power.
The USB lithium power cutter has an LED battery indicator, an integrated guideline for making straight cuts more easily, and a self-sharpening blade. It cuts more quickly and easily than you can by hand, reaching up to 270 RPM. It can cut through cardboard, plastic, carpet, rubber, leather, and more. You can use it to cut fabrics for clothing or costumes, open packages or packaging, make crafts, and more.
This kit comes with a 2Ah battery and charging cable, everything you need to start cutting up everything in sight immediately. Whether you're cutting straps on pallets of products or laminated birthday invitations, a power cutter can save you from hand cramps and blistered fingers, not to mention all the time you'll get back by trading in muscle power for battery power.
Rotary tool -- $59.97
Rotary tools are multi-purpose tools whose versatility is limited only by the available attachments and your imagination. You can use them to do everything from carving pumpkins to removing grout to polishing metal, etching glass or metal, carving wood, cutting into drywall, and more.
Ryobi's USB lithium rotary tool has five speed settings, an LED battery indicator, and a pack of 15 attachments or accessories you can use to carve, shape, sand, polish, and more. Other features include a spindle lock button, a dedicated on/off switch, and a variable-speed switch with five settings.
No tools are needed to swap out attachments. Just twist counterclockwise to release the existing attachment and remove it. Then insert the new attachment and twist clockwise to lock it into place. This rotary tool kit comes with a 2Ah battery, accessories, bits, a wrench, a charging cable, and a storage case. It's a user-friendly rotary tool with everything you need to make progress on your next DIY project.
Three-port charger and power source
Power tools can make work and DIY projects immeasurably easier, but that's only if your batteries are charged. Unfortunately, even the most organized among us forget to charge the batteries every now and then.
Ryobi's USB lithium three-port charger and power source is a multi-function gadget that can charge your portable power tools and your personal electronics. It clips to your bag with a carabiner and is compatible with a belt clip (not included), so you can use the charger hands-free. It's capable of charging up to three USB lithium batteries, so you can keep your tools powered even when you're off the grid or just away from an outlet.
It recharges USB lithium batteries up to 80% faster than standard cable charging, and you can even use the three-port power source to recharge your cell phone and other small electronics. No matter what goes dead during your workday, there's a good chance this tiny power station can help.