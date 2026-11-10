10 Unique USB-C Cables That Serve A Practical Purpose

Plugging in something to charge is almost an act of faith. Ideally, it'll charge fast and you can forget about it. But sometimes, it charges at a trickle and you only find out when you come back later, and your device is still a long way from full. Instead of wasting your time eyeballing the battery level, use this Ugreen Nexode 240W Cable with a TFT Smart Display to find out exactly how much power the current port or charging brick you're connected to is putting out. The display shows it live in watts, volts, and amps. You don't need to be a tech wizard to understand these numbers, either. Find out how much juice your source and device can handle, make sure it roughly matches the display, and then leave it and go about your business.

In addition to charging stupid fast at 240W, it features an e-marker chip that Ugreen says chooses the safest and fastest current for that specific device. It's also just a good cable overall, sturdily built with nylon braiding and aluminum housings for the connectors. It's nice that the display includes a button, too, so you can turn it off if it ever starts to bother you. At a retail price of $26.99, this is a pretty good deal, and it eliminates the need to buy a separate USB tester. It also checks out with reviewers.

The only weak point of this cable is the USB 2.0 data transfer speed, which caps out at 480Mbps; USB 3.0, the newer and more common standard, can transfer 5Gbps. So it's not ideal for transferring anything more than small, basic files.