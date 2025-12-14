Why The TSA Is Warning Travelers To Avoid Free Airport Wi-Fi

The holiday travel season is here, and that means an increasingly high number of flyers are going to spend their time at airports. It's a busy time, brimming with unexpected delays, long lines, and extended waiting times. Naturally, a lot of passengers turn to their trusty phone or laptop to kill time. Airports are notorious for their poor cellular network signals, and as a result, users often turn to the free airport Wi-Fi, especially when traveling abroad. But it may not be the proverbial free lunch, thanks to security risks. The US Transportation Security Administration has also warned flyers to avoid the avoid public Wi-Fi available within the airport premises. "Do not ever enter any sensitive info while using unsecure WiFi," the agency wrote in a social media post, adding that users should especially avoid it if they intend to do online shopping.

Now, the TSA's warning must not be taken lightly, especially considering how common the usage of airport Wi-Fi networks is. And the fact that it's free to use, most passengers rely on it to do a last-minute check on their travel plans, or download entertainment content to watch on their flight. However, the risks highlighted by the TSA aren't too different from using virtually any public Wi-Fi network. Google also asks users to avoid public Wi-Fi networks because they can be "unencrypted and easily exploited by attackers." Unencrypted networks are an open invitation for hackers and bad actors, but there are ways you can steer clear of the attack vectors without any overtly technical hoops. But before we get into the technical nitty-gritty, it's best to limit internet activities to casual chores like checking schedules, social media, flight updates, and streaming on public Wi-Fi at airports. But if you must go beyond, take a few precautions.