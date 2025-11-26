6 Signs Your Phone Was Hacked

From holding conversations to paying for things, we use our smartphones for a wide range of applications in the modern day. This makes them a lucrative target for any bad actors to try and exploit. A little slip-up is all it would take for an attacker to get hold of your personal information, banking details, and private messages. Thankfully, both Android and iOS have matured significantly over the years when it comes to security.

When you think of the term "hacking," you're probably visualizing a hooded, mysterious being remotely sending lines of code to your phone and gaining "access to the mainframe," as Hollywood likes to call it. In reality, while there are unexpected ways your phone could be hacked, modern operating systems fare surprisingly well against such attempts. This can largely be attributed to technologies such as encryption and multi-factor authentication.

Instead of brute-forcing their way into a properly shielded smartphone, many hackers adopt what's called social engineering — which is a form of cyberattack that involves manipulating the victim's trust or behavior into giving up their credentials or one-time passwords. You may have heard of phishing, which is one of the most common kinds of social engineering attacks. Prevention is always better than cure, but if your phone's first line of defense fails, you should immediately start looking for signs of compromise. Unlike on computers, malware on smartphones isn't as easy to spot, but there are certain behavioral clues that can give it away.