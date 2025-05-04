SLAM Method: What It Stands For (And How It Can Save You From Hackers)

The internet became a thing just over four decades ago, and has now transformed into an essential service that connects billions of people worldwide. Every major industry, including healthcare, banking, and entertainment, relies heavily on digital communication. As convenient as instant access to millions of websites and apps has become, it has also opened the door for bad actors that find vulnerabilities to exploit users' personal information. According to the U.S. Department of State, cyber criminals caused over $4 billion worth of financial losses in 2020 alone.

Top-rated antivirus programs like Norton and McAfee protect against various kinds of malware, which are usually beyond the control of the user once the malicious files have made their way into the system. Despite the clever advancements in the delivery mechanisms and execution strategies of malware, phishing remains a widely adopted method among cyber criminals. This is largely thanks to phishing being an easy yet persistent form of social engineering — often with a high success rate.

With phishing, cyber criminals send fraudulent emails or messages to users, and these victims, who often don't know any better, end up clicking on malicious links or downloading attachments. An effective defense against falling victim to phishing attacks is adopting the SLAM method. It's a quick, four-step checklist that encourages users to briefly pause and examine potentially dangerous emails or text messages. It's an acronym that stands for Sender, Links, Attachments, and Messages — four variables to look out for in any new emails.

