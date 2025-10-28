What Does 'Open Source' Actually Mean, And How Did It Start?

When you hear the term "open source," it's talking about any publicly accessible design that people are free to change and share as they please. It started with software development, with code that anyone could view, modify, and distribute, but it has since grown to become a model for a much broader philosophy: One that promotes collaboration and innovation across all sorts of different fields.

Strictly in terms of software, "open source" is any program with freely available source code, the underlying instructions that tell a program how to function. Programmers can view and adjust this code to do whatever they want, whether it be to improve the software's functionality, fix any bugs, or transform it for entirely new uses. It's the opposite of proprietary (or "closed source") software, such as Microsoft, Adobe, or Google products, where the code is controlled entirely by its creator(s).

Licenses are the driving force behind open source. They're what give the public legal permission to use the software for whatever purpose they want, plus the freedom to share their modifications with others. Granted, these licenses do sometimes come with the promise that you release your altered code as well. It's a principle known as "copyleft," and it's a way to keep the collaborative spirit alive. That way, programmers can build on each other's work and strengthen the open source ecosystem as a whole.