Free Software That US Students Can Use In 2025

If you're a student, you may have to use several different software programs for various purposes. Apps for taking notes during class, programs to edit photos for an assignment or word processors to write the thesis for your research. There are a ton of options out there for every type of app, but most of them are premium versions that require either a one-time payment or an annual subscription. As a student, paying for multiple software programs can get taxing, especially since they're all quite pricey. Shelling out money on a piece of software that you may not even use regularly isn't feasible, so we decided to come up with a list of the best free software for students. These apps and programs are totally free, primarily because they're open-source and community-driven.

From an excellent Microsoft Office alternative for your presentations to a replacement for Adobe Photoshop with as many features, we've accumulated some of the best free software that'll make you wonder why you didn't hear about them before. The best part is that none of them require a student ID or a university email for verification, so they can be downloaded by anyone, regardless of where you are in the world. There may be several free software of the same kind, and it wouldn't be possible to make a list with all of them included.

We've picked out the best in each category based on our usage. Most importantly, none of these apps make major compromises for being free.