5 Reasons Why You Need To Invest In A USB-C Dock If You Have A PC

The primary benefit of a USB dock or hub is pretty easy to see. Even with something cheap like Anker's 5-in-1 USB-C Hub, you can easily increase the number of USB ports on your computer, letting you connect more devices at once. On laptops and phones with limited ports, having one of these is vital if you rely on flash drives or external storage. But the best docking stations you can buy for your laptop aren't quite as useful if you have a full-sized PC with plenty of ports already.

Computers will often have a wider variety of ports available than smaller pieces of tech. A premium laptop can't support nearly as many connections as a budget PC tower, even if the latter doesn't have quite as much USB-C compatibility. Despite this, even if you already have as many USB connections as you could want, there are still some benefits to using a USB-C dock. Although many of those benefits are situational, you might be surprised about what these gadgets can do for you.