6 Of The Best SD Card Readers For Android, According To User Reviews

Though they initially faced competition from rival formats, SD cards — short for Secure Digital — have long been the standard form of solid-state storage cards for use in all sorts of devices. With smaller microSD cards also available, the convenient, reliable, and widely-adopted memory solution is a great way to fit a substantial amount of data into a tiny space. Cameras have long made use of the technology, but they just scratch the surface, with everything from portable media players to the Nintendo Switch handheld gaming console having some kind of SD card slot.

For a long time, cellphones — both smartphones and less capable devices like feature phones and flip phones — with microSD card slots were pretty common. That's changed, though, to the point that in 2024, the feature has gone from flagship models and is only available in certain budget to mid-priced phones. Since many Android phones are lacking SD card slots, reading such cards requires the purchase of an SD card reader, usually via the USB Type-C connection that's become the standard charging and connectivity port on Android phones in recent years. So, based on user reviews we've compiled a list of the best SD card readers available for Android. More information on how these items were selected can be found at the end of this list.

