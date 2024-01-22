How To Format An SD Card On Your Windows PC

Despite most smartphones dropping the option for expandable storage, we are reaching unprecedented densities of storage, up to 1TB in a form factor as small as a microSD card. While the use for these memory cards in the mobile market may have plummeted significantly, most DSLR and mirrorless cameras still rely on the golden standard of SD cards — thanks to their portability, affordability, ease of use, and wide compatibility.

Things can get cluttered very easily, though, and sometimes you just want to wipe it all away and start afresh. While manually deleting all your files is an option, formatting a card in one click not only saves time but also improves performance by making sure all the files causing sluggish performance are nuked.

Whether you're dealing with a large number of files, or just looking to reuse an old memory card that has just resurfaced, here is how you can effortlessly format an SD card on a Windows laptop or desktop computer.